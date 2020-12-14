Apple Releases tvOS 14.3 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TV Models

Apple today released tvOS 14.3, the fourth update to the tvOS 14 operating system that was initially released on September 16. tvOS 14.3 comes more than a month after the release of tvOS 14.2.



tvOS 14.3, which is a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 14.3 automatically.

The update brings support for Apple Fitness+, the company's new subscription workout experience that uses the Apple Watch to track workouts, and a new Fitness app will show up on the ‌Apple TV‌ once you've updated to tvOS 14.3.

Apple does not offer detailed release notes for most of its tvOS updates, so we may not be able to determine what else is new in the software update. Apple provides some tvOS details through a tvOS support document, but information is often limited.

The main ‌‌‌tvOS 14‌‌‌ update released in September introduced Picture-in-Picture outside of the ‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌ app, introduced audio sharing features for connecting two sets of AirPods or Beats, added new HomeKit capabilities, and expanded game controller support and multiuser gaming options. More on ‌tvOS 14‌ can be found in our tvOS 14 roundup.