iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

2020 emoji feature
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

iOS14
All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iphone size comparisons d
iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
Upcoming

applefitnesswatchandiphone
Apple Fitness+
December 14

Apple's new Apple Watch-driven subscription fitness service with studio-style workouts for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

airpods max roundup menu
AirPods Max
December 15

The AirPods Max are Apple's $549 over-ear headphones. Orders available now.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

Apple Glasses
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
Apple Seeds Second Release Candidate of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded a second release candidate version of upcoming iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 updates to developers, just two days after seeding the first release candidates and a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 14.2.

14
iOS and iPadOS 14.3 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed. Today's update has a build number of 18C66, while Tuesday's RC had a build number of 18C65.

The iOS 14.3 update brings the ProRAW format to the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. ProRAW is designed for those who prefer to shoot in RAW but also want to take advantage of the Apple image pipeline data like noise reduction and multi-frame exposure adjustments.

apple proraw
Ecosia, a search engine that plants trees when people conduct searches, can now be set as the default search engine on iPhone and iPad, and the update adds support for the AirPods Max headphones that were announced today.

airpods max colors
Code in iOS 14.3 suggests Apple is laying the groundwork to add support for third-party item trackers and Bluetooth devices in the Find My app, allowing these devices to be tracked right alongside iPhones and iPads.

FindMyTileFeature
In iOS 14.3, it's easier than ever to launch apps with custom icons right from the Home Screen, which is great for those who prefer to customize their Home Screens.

shortcuts home screen banner
When opening an app that has a custom icon created using Shortcuts, it is no longer routed through the Shortcuts app and is instead able to open much more quickly. There's still a banner that pops up, but it's a more streamlined experience than before.

iOS 14.3 will introduce support for Apple Fitness+, Apple's upcoming fitness service that will work with the Apple Watch, plus it brings a new Cardio Fitness feature that lets you know if your VO2Max levels are low. VO2Max is a useful measurement of overall fitness and heart health.

Other new features include pregnancy data in the Health app, third-party app suggestions at setup in certain countries, support for scanning App Clips QR codes with the camera app, an option to update HomeKit products with the Home app, and more, with Apple's full release notes below.

Apple Fitness+
- A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)
- New Fitness app on ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and ‌Apple TV‌ to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations
- Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown
- Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout
- Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States

AirPods Max
Support for ‌AirPods Max‌, new over-ear headphones
- High fidelity audio for rich sound
- Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions
- Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise
- Transparency mode to hear the environment around you
- Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience

Photos
- Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app
- Option to record video at 25 fps
- Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on ‌iPhone‌ 6s, ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus, iPhone SE, ‌iPhone‌ 7, ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus, ‌iPhone‌ 8, ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus, and ‌iPhone‌ X

Privacy
- New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices

TV app
- An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies
- Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type
- Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

App Clips
- Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center

Health
- Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions

Weather
- Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland
- Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and ‌Siri‌ for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels
- Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and ‌Siri‌ reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico

Safari
Ecosia search engine option in Safari

This release also addresses the following issues:
- Some MMS messages may not be received
- Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message
- Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the ‌Photos‌ app
- App folders may fail to open
- Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work
- Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings
- MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your ‌iPhone‌ at less than the maximum power
- Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup
- The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver

iOS 14.3 is set to be released on Monday, December 14, which is also the day that Apple Fitness+ is coming out.

movieator Avatar
movieator
40 minutes ago at 10:21 am
So can we get text message notifications to wake the lock screen now?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GadgetBen Avatar
GadgetBen
34 minutes ago at 10:26 am
They mention weather updates, come on Apple make Dark Sky the default weather app. It's been months since you bought it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read Full Article1565 comments
Read Full Article295 comments
Read Full Article277 comments
Read Full Article75 comments
Read Full Article97 comments
Read Full Article134 comments
Read Full Article51 comments
Read Full Article25 comments
Read Full Article78 comments
