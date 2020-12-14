Apple Releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 With AirPods Max Support, ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Fitness+ and More

Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.3, updates that come over a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.2, which brought new emojis, Intercom support, new wallpapers, and more.

The iOS 14.3 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 14.3 brings the ProRAW camera format to the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, plus it introduces support for Apple Fitness+, Apple's latest service. It also includes support for Ecosia, a new search engine option, and introduces a useful change that lets apps created with Shortcuts launch more quickly. The update brings a new Apple TV+ tab in the TV app, and includes several bug fixes.

Apple's full release notes for iOS 14.3 are below, with a complete rundown on everything that's new.

Apple Fitness+

- A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)

- New Fitness app on ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and ‌Apple TV‌ to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations

- Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown

- Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout

- Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States AirPods Max

Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones

- High fidelity audio for rich sound

- Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions

- Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise

- Transparency mode to hear the environment around you

- Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience Photos

- Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and iPhone 12 Pro Max

- Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app

- Option to record video at 25 fps

- Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on ‌iPhone‌ 6s, ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus, iPhone SE, ‌iPhone‌ 7, ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus, ‌iPhone‌ 8, ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus, and ‌iPhone‌ X Privacy

- New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices TV app

- An all-new ‌Apple TV+‌ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

- Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

- Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports App Clips

- Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center Health

- Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions Weather

- Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland

- Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and ‌Siri‌ for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels

- Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and ‌Siri‌ reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico Safari

Ecosia search engine option in Safari This release also addresses the following issues:

- Some MMS messages may not be received

- Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message

- Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the ‌Photos‌ app

- App folders may fail to open

- Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work

- Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings

- MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your ‌iPhone‌ at less than the maximum power

- Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup

- The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

For more on iOS 14.3 and prior iOS 14 updates, we have an iOS 14 roundup.

Apple has also released an iOS 12.5 update for older iPhones, which brings the ability to use the Exposure Notifications system.