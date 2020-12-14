Apple Launches Fitness+, Three-Month Free Trial Now Available for New Apple Watch Owners

When introducing the Apple Watch Series 6 in September, Apple unveiled a new Fitness+ workout service, which is finally launching as of today alongside the iOS and iPadOS 14.3 updates.



Priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year and also included in the $29.99 per month Apple One Premier bundle, Fitness+ is a home workout program that guides you through various workouts using the Apple Watch and a device like a TV or an iPad.

Fitness+ includes a series of workout routines created by fitness experts hired by Apple. The idea is the workout is watched on a TV, ‌iPad‌, or iPhone through the Fitness app, with movements tracked by the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch tracks movement, workout length, calories burned, heart rate, and more, with metrics for each workout displayed in the Fitness app on the screen where you're watching the workout.



Apple has hired fitness experts to create a range of workouts, some of which require equipment and some of which can be done with no equipment. Workout categories include Treadmill Walk, Treadmill Run, High Impact Interval Training, Rowing, Dance, Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, and Mindful Cooldown.

Fitness+ workouts have been designed to be done from home, the park, a hotel, or wherever else you happen to be, and there's a program for beginners along with workouts created for people of all fitness and skill levels. Fitness+ integrates with Apple Music so you can choose what you want to listen to while you work out, and the app provides post-workout metrics so you can see heart rate, calories burned, and more.



Apple's team of trainers plans to produce new Fitness+ videos on a weekly basis so there's always fresh content, and the app will suggest new recommendations based on the workouts that you've completed.

Fitness+ is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 or later, with watchOS 7.2 required. It also works with an ‌iPhone‌ 6s or ‌iPad‌ with iOS/iPadOS 14.3 or later, or an Apple TV with tvOS 14.3 or later.

Apple is offering a free three-month trial for Fitness+ for those who purchased an ‌Apple Watch Series 6‌, Series 3, or SE after September 15, which will give potential customers a chance to try out the new service before committing to a subscription. Other users will get a free one month trial. Fitness+ is available in the United States, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK.