Apple to Charge $79 for AirPods Max Out-of-Warranty Battery Service
On its AirPods Service and Repair page, Apple has added its official battery service fee for AirPods Max over-ear headphones, which went on sale earlier today.
For customers who don't choose to purchase AppleCare+ for AirPods Max, Apple provides a standard one-year warranty that's available on all Apple products. If the AirPods Max need service during that one year period, all work will be covered for free.
After the one-year warranty on AirPods Max has expired or the up to two-year AppleCare+ coverage has come to an end, Apple will charge a $79 fee for battery servicing.
For customers in the United Kingdom, Apple has listed the same AirPods Max out-of-warranty battery service fee as costing £309 – this is surely an error and one that Apple will no doubt correct soon.
AirPods Max cost $549 and can be ordered through Apple's online store today, with shipment dates as early as December 15.
I'm surprised, too. I guess they don't glue the battery in? That makes the Max more attractive in my view.
So you can change battery for $79? This is not bad at all.
Apple says the battery life is around 20h of audio playback. They definitely don't hide it:
I still haven't read anything about the battery life, in the first few posts about this new product. Are they hiding it or something?
They're definitely hiding it, they dont want you to know, because surely there's something very fishy about it, were to see the light, that would be the end. They will keep us from knowing as long as humanly possible, Apple style...
We can. Actually Apple have programs like this for small AirPods too and you can walk in and let them replace your battery for a fee. For small AirPods it’s almost not worth it but this one is.
Question is though can you? That is, change the battery when you want to pay and not when Apple sees fit like with the iPhones!?