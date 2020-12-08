Apple to Charge $79 for AirPods Max Out-of-Warranty Battery Service

On its AirPods Service and Repair page, Apple has added its official battery service fee for AirPods Max over-ear headphones, which went on sale earlier today.



For customers who don't choose to purchase AppleCare+ for AirPods Max, Apple provides a standard one-year warranty that's available on all Apple products. If the ‌AirPods Max‌ need service during that one year period, all work will be covered for free.

After the one-year warranty on ‌AirPods Max‌ has expired or the up to two-year AppleCare+ coverage has come to an end, Apple will charge a $79 fee for battery servicing.

For customers in the United Kingdom, Apple has listed the same ‌AirPods Max‌ out-of-warranty battery service fee as costing £309 – this is surely an error and one that Apple will no doubt correct soon.

‌AirPods Max‌ cost $549 and can be ordered through Apple's online store today, with shipment dates as early as December 15.