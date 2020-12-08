AppleCare+ Coverage for AirPods Max Headphones Costs $59

Customers who order Apple's newly announced $549 AirPods Max over-ear headphones can add AppleCare+ coverage for $59 when they buy through the Apple store.



Every ‌AirPods Max‌ comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary tech support, but additional ‌‌AppleCare‌‌+ coverage gets up to two years of tech support and accidental damage coverage for the over-ear headphones from the purchase date.

AppleCare+ for AirPods Max adds up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a service fee of $29, plus applicable tax, and includes battery service coverage. In addition, customers get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone.

‌AirPods Max‌ come with an included Smart Case and Lightning to USB-C Cable, and the headphones are compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch.