AI Chief John Giannandrea Takes Over Apple Car Project

by

Apple is continuing work on developing some kind of autonomous vehicle product, and the project is under new leadership. Apple artificial intelligence lead John Giannandrea is now overseeing Apple Car development as prior lead Bob Mansfield has retired, reports Bloomberg.

lexussuvselfdriving2

One of the self-driving vehicles Apple uses to test its autonomous driving software

It's been quite some time since we heard news about the ‌Apple Car‌, but Project Titan as the car development is known is now in the hands of Giannandrea, though day to day operations continue to be overseen by Doug Field.

Field was reporting to Bob Mansfield, who came out of retirement in 2016 to handle the ‌Apple Car‌ project. Mansfield first retired in June 2012, but ultimately remained at Apple as an advisor. Prior to being led by Mansfield, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering Dan Riccio was overseeing work on the ‌Apple Car‌.

Giannandrea is Apple's senior vice president of AI and machine learning, and Project Titan's hundreds of engineers are now under his watch. Giannandrea also heads up Siri development and Apple's work on machine learning.

Apple has been working on some kind of self-driving car technology since 2014, but development has been stymied by technical and leadership challenges. Apple was originally working on a full car, but focus seems to have shifted to an in-car autonomous driving system. Apple continues to have dozens of self-driving test vehicles out on the road.

Back in 2017, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that Apple is working on autonomous driving software. "We're focusing on autonomous systems. It's a core technology that we view as very important. We sort of see it as the mother of all AI projects. It's probably one of the most difficult AI projects actually to work on," he said.

Top Rated Comments

dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
27 minutes ago at 12:03 pm
You mean the guy responsible for Siri? Nooooooooooo!!!!!!!!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mcfrazieriv Avatar
mcfrazieriv
27 minutes ago at 12:04 pm
My hope for this project has run dry. It was interesting back when Tesla was the only viable EV. Now you have literally every manufacturer coming out with a vehicle with decades of experience in production. BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Ford, Caddy, Hummer, Rivian, Lexus, etc.

Will the Apple Car use the Digital Crown as a steering wheel? "Made 100% of recycled aluminum and powered by Siri"

Hey Siri - turn left.
"I'm sorry, I didn't quite catch that."
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
21 minutes ago at 12:10 pm
When they finally release a car it will be priced like their new headphones with three more zeros added to the price and Mr Cook will say this is a car for the average citizen. :p
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Red Oak Avatar
Red Oak
16 minutes ago at 12:15 pm
Apple is still 5+ years from launching any vehicle, if at all

It seems like they still don’t even no what they want to do in this space. After ten years and billions and billions of $ spent
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Neepman Avatar
Neepman
13 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
The liabiiities and integration issues are going to keep driverless vehicles out of the possibility of anyone who's is capable of reading this posts lifetime.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gugy Avatar
gugy
24 minutes ago at 12:06 pm
Damn, I thought this idea was long gone. Not sure I like it. I don't want Apple all over and spread too thin.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
