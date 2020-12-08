Apple Promotes AirPods Max in New 'Journey Into Sound' Ad

Apple today introduced new wireless over-ear headphones called AirPods Max, and it has since shared the first ad for the headphones on its YouTube channel. The 90-second video is titled "Journey into Sound" and shows someone wearing AirPods Max in space.

"Introducing AirPods Max," says Apple. "Computational audio. Adaptive EQ. Active Noise Cancellation. Transparency mode. Spatial audio."

Apple goes into more detail about the AirPods Max in a separate video narrated by company executives Evans Hankey, VP of Industrial Design, and Gary Geaves, VP of Acoustics. The video is set to the song "Empty Dancefloor" by Soulwax.

"High-fidelity audio," says Apple. "Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency mode. Spatial audio for theater-like sound that surrounds you. Stunning design with an exceptional fit. All with the effortless magic of AirPods."