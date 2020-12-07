Guides

iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

Regulatory Filing Confirms Samsung Will Copy Apple and Ditch Power Adapters

by

Shortly after the new iPhone 12 models launched without power adapters, Samsung shared an ad mocking Apple for not including a charging accessory. That commentary hasn't aged well, however, as there's more proof that Samsung too is planning to ditch power adapters for its next-generation smartphones.

samsungcharger
Rumors in June and October suggested the upcoming Galaxy S21 devices would not include a power adapter or headphones in the box, which has apparently been confirmed through regulatory information.

A filing with Brazilian regulatory agency ANATEL that was discovered by Tecnoblog (via 9to5Mac) approves the new Galaxy smartphone models for sale. The documentation has few details about the new devices, but it apparently confirms that none of the three new smartphones that are coming will be sold with charger or headphones.

By removing the power adapter and headphones, Samsung will be following in the footsteps of Apple. None of the ‌iPhone 12‌ models come with a power adapter or EarPods in the box, instead shipping with just a USB-C to Lightning cable. Apple said that the accessories were eliminated for environmental reasons, but there has been speculation suggesting Apple removed the power adapter and EarPods to cut costs due to the expense of the 5G chips used in the new iPhones.

samsungfacebook
Samsung too may be planning to stop selling headphones and power adapters alongside new Galaxy smartphones in order to save some cash, offering the accessories as a standalone purchase like Apple does.

In the past, Samsung has mocked Apple's design and product decisions before doing the exact same thing. When Apple removed the headphone jack from the ‌iPhone‌ 7 in 2016, for example, Samsung made fun of the iPhone before eliminating the headphone jack from the Galaxy S8.

Samsung's new smartphones are expected to debut in January with new camera modules with up to four rear cameras, higher capacity batteries, faster chips, and more.

DinkThifferent Avatar
DinkThifferent
49 minutes ago at 01:56 pm
*Pretends to be shocked*

Typical Samsung hypocrisy. Blaming Apple before copying them. Who's the "Apple Sheep" now?!
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ScottishDuck Avatar
ScottishDuck
51 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
Wow no way :eek:
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lusitano Avatar
Lusitano
51 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
Expected.. and many other company’s will follow, unfortunately.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
magicman32 Avatar
magicman32
44 minutes ago at 02:02 pm
A more pathetic and lacking self-awareness company could not be.

Mock and make a big to-do about the headphone jack, then do the same.

Mock and make a big to-do about no power adapter, then follow and do the same. Again?

If a company did this on a sitcom you’d think it’s ridiculous and horrible writing.
Now here we are. Again. In real life.

Does the social media arm of Samsung have any dialogue with the suits above? Ever? Just a little chat once in a while so they don’t look like fools would help maybe.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
49 minutes ago at 01:57 pm
Good.
Love hypocrites.
And I’m sure when Apple removes the charging port in 2021, Samsung will mock them, and quickly follow.
I wouldn’t even be surprised to see Samsung introduce an accessory called “SMag and SMag dual,” magnetic chargers that attach to the back.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Return Zero Avatar
Return Zero
37 minutes ago at 02:09 pm


I don't mind Samsung getting rid of it their power adapter as long as they aren't introducing a new product that "requires" a newly introduced power adapter to get maximum utility.

Apple's move was: Introduce MagSafe, introduce a new power adapter to take advantage of faster charging speeds, remove charger from box, require purchase of new charger.

Samsung's move will likely be: remove power adapter from box.

The other way to look at this (I'm not choosing sides, just pointing it out) is that Apple added yet another charging solution to the mix for their new product (wired, regular Qi, and now MagSafe). Not knowing what a particular consumer might decide, they simply remove their charger and let the consumer pick the solution(s) that make the most sense to them.

Samsung's move? Don't add any new solutions, but remove the charger because Apple did it first, giving "permission" for the rest of the industry to follow suit.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
