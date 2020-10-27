Guides
After Mocking Apple, Samsung May Remove Power Adapter From Galaxy S21 Box

by

Samsung's Galaxy S21, coming in 2021, may not include a power adapter or headphones in the box, according to reports from Korean media sites highlighted by SamMobile.


Rumors earlier this year also said that Samsung was considering removing these accessories from future smartphone models, but that didn't stop Samsung from mocking Apple for selling the iPhone 12 models without a power adapter or EarPods.


Apple's ‌iPhone 12‌ models ship with just a USB-C to Lightning cable. When announcing the change, Apple said that the accessories were eliminated for environmental reasons, but there has been speculation that Apple removed the power adapter and EarPods to cut costs due to the expense of the 5G modems used in the new iPhone lineup.

With a major competitor no longer offering accessories like power adapters and EarPods, Samsung too may want to save some cash by selling accessories on the side rather than including them with smartphones. Korean sources suggest that the power adapter and headphones could be removed across the entire S21 lineup, though there is a chance that Samsung will offer the power adapter while removing the headphones.

Samsung has in the past mocked Apple's design and product decisions before doing the exact same thing. When Apple removed the headphone jack from the ‌iPhone‌ 7 in 2016, for example, Samsung made fun of the iPhone before turning around and removing the headphone jack from the 2018 Galaxy S8.

Avatar
widestload
25 minutes ago at 04:36 pm
Samsung Strategy 101..
1. Firstly mock anything Apple does
2. Secondly copy anything Apple does
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Gamer9430
31 minutes ago at 04:29 pm
Is anyone actually surprised by this?
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
gusping
30 minutes ago at 04:31 pm


Is anyone actually surprised by this?

Not at all. Samsung is 100% cheap gimmicks, right throughout their marketing and products.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
zorinlynx
29 minutes ago at 04:32 pm
I wonder how long until the first lawsuit because someone bought a crappy no-brand charger from a mall kiosk and it caught fire, burning down their house.

At least by including a charger with every phone, Apple and Samsung ensure that most people are using a high quality charger. Now everyone who buys a new phone will have to buy a charger if they don't have one, and you know people will go for the cheapest garbage that does the job.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
EM2013
23 minutes ago at 04:37 pm
I don’t get why they mock everything apple does, only for them to do the same thing. Just stay quiet.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Justanotherfanboy
21 minutes ago at 04:40 pm
Lol, talk about the right hand not knowing what the left is doing, over at Samsung.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
