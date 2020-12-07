Guides

With a Potential Hardware Announcement Coming Tomorrow, Speculation Focuses on AirPods Studio

by

Last week, MacRumors shared details on an Apple internal memo informing Apple Authorized Service Providers about potential AppleCare-related changes planned for Tuesday, December 8, which hints at a new product release on that day.

airpods studio render pivot green

A mockup of what the AirPods Studio headphones might look like

Since then, there's been speculation about what product Apple could be announcing, and today, there are hints that Apple could perhaps be planning to unveil the long-awaited over-ear high-end "‌AirPods Studio‌" headphones.

The AppleTrack website claims to have "exclusive" information from "multiple sources familiar with the matter" that Apple will be launching the ‌AirPods Studio‌ tomorrow morning. AppleTrack doesn't have an established track record for rumors as of yet and it is not clear if the information is accurate.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today also reminded users about an October article he wrote that said "Apple is still planning to announce high-end, noise-canceling over-ear headphones," which perhaps suggests an upcoming launch. Leaker L0vetodream said earlier in November that Apple is planning to launch an unspecified "Christmas surprise" that's "good for winter" in December, but he did not clarify what product he was talking about.

An icon found in the iOS 14.3 beta features a design that resembles how the ‌AirPods Studio‌ headphones have been described, and that's also perhaps a hint that Apple is gearing up for a launch. There's still no clear evidence that ‌AirPods Studio‌ are coming before the end of the year, however, and Apple could also hold them until 2021.

Rumors suggested Apple would release the ‌AirPods Studio‌ earlier in the year, but the fall 2020 production date was allegedly pushed back because of problems with the headband, which some testers found to be too tight.

It's possible that Apple has been able to overcome the issues that delayed the launch of the ‌AirPods Studio‌, and the headphones could be ready for release. The ‌AirPods Studio‌ are expected to feature Active Noise Cancellation functionality, removable ear cups, a retro-style design, and more, with details available in our AirPods Studio roundup.

Top Stories

iOS14

iOS 14.2 Reportedly Causing Severe Battery Drain

Sunday December 6, 2020 11:23 am PST by
Users on the Apple Developer forums and Reddit are widely reporting that iOS 14.2 causes severe battery drain issues. Symptoms of the problem include rapid battery drain and longer charge times than usual. Some users are reporting that their devices are losing over 50 percent charge in less than 30 minutes, and seeing large drops of around five percent within minutes of normal use. The...
Read Full Article246 comments
iphone11colorswhitebg

Apple Launches iPhone 11 Display Module Replacement Program

Friday December 4, 2020 3:22 pm PST by
Apple today launched a new display replacement program for iPhone 11 devices to address a problem that cases a "small percentage" of iPhone 11 displays to stop responding to touch. Apple says that affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020, and if there are touch issues, the iPhone 11 models could have a problem with the display module. Those with iPhone 11...
Read Full Article65 comments
Waze Carplay Interface

Waze Integration With CarPlay Dashboard Goes Live

Sunday December 6, 2020 3:29 pm PST by
After a period of beta testing, Waze is now able to directly integrate with Apple CarPlay's multiscreen dashboard, as noted by users of the navigation app on the MacRumors forums. In addition to CarPlay Dashboard support, the update appears to introduce in-app lane guidance for the first time. @9to5mac @MacRumors @waze Waze dashboard is here!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gvuaaTSJRG— Camilo Díaz ...
Read Full Article102 comments
apple m1 chip

Bloomberg: Apple Working on Next-Gen Apple Silicon Chips for MacBook Pro, iMacs, and Mac Pro Due to Launch Next Year

Monday December 7, 2020 3:33 am PST by
Apple is working on a series of new custom Apple silicon processors to power upgraded versions of the MacBook Pro, new iMacs, and a new Mac Pro for introduction as early as next year, according to a new report by Bloomberg. Apple is said to be working on several successors to the M1 custom chip, its first Mac main processor that debuted in November in a new Mac mini, MacBook Air, and 13-inch...
Read Full Article230 comments
matte black macbook pro colorware

Apple Researching a Matte Black Finish for MacBooks

Friday December 4, 2020 9:04 am PST by
Apple has filed a patent application for an intense light-absorbant matte black finish for a range of products, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and MacBook (via Patently Apple). Image via ColorWare The patent application, filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, is titled "Anodized Part Having a Matte Black Appearance," and outlines the characteristics of the finish and...
Read Full Article280 comments
macintosh clear prototype 1

Images of Prototype Apple Macintosh With Clear Casing Shared Online

Sunday December 6, 2020 9:20 am PST by
Twitter user @DongleBookPro has shared images of a prototype Macintosh Classic with a translucent casing. The final retail Macintosh Classic used an iconic beige plastic, so it is rare to see one with a clear casing. This allows it to show off many of the Macintosh's internal parts, such as its nine-inch CRT monitor. It also highlights just how much empty space there was within the...
Read Full Article65 comments
Top Stories 38 Feature

Top Stories: Redesigned MacBook Pro in 2021, MagSafe Duo Released, HomePod Mini vs. Competition

Saturday December 5, 2020 6:00 am PST by
You'd think news and rumors would be settling down a bit as we get into December, but that certainly wasn't the case this week as we saw quite a bit of both. On the rumor front, the big one was a fresh report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterating that Apple is planning for two redesigned MacBook Pro models next year featuring Apple Silicon and Mini-LED displays, with Mini-LED trickling down the...
Read Full Article24 comments
apple briefcase

AppleCare Memo Hints at Potential Hardware Announcement Next Tuesday

Thursday December 3, 2020 9:12 am PST by
Following a busy fall season in which Apple hosted three events in as many months, the company may have one more product announcement in store this year. In an internal memo this week, obtained by MacRumors from a reliable source, Apple informed service providers that it has AppleCare-related changes planned for Tuesday, December 8 at approximately 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Specifically, Apple ...
Read Full Article296 comments
App Store Best of 2020 Physical Award Flexibits

App Store Best of 2020 Winners Begin Receiving Physical Award

Saturday December 5, 2020 10:21 am PST by
Apple this week announced its App Store Best of 2020 winners, recognizing 15 apps released over the course of the year. For the first time, winners are now receiving a physical award, and some developers have begun sharing their respective awards over the past few days. Image via Flexibits Fantastical developer Flexibits, Genshin Impact, and Share the Meal have all provided photos of their...
Read Full Article29 comments
iphone 12 pro triple camera video

Rumors Persist of 2022 iPhones With Periscope Lens, Could Allow Up to 10x Zoom Without Blurriness

Monday December 7, 2020 7:07 am PST by
Apple may use components made by Samsung for a "folded" telephoto lens on at least some iPhone models released in 2022, allowing for significantly increased optical zoom, according to unnamed sources cited by Korean website The Elec. The report claims that Samsung's Electro-Mechanics subsidiary would supply components such as actuators and lenses to LG, which in turn would use the components ...
Read Full Article63 comments