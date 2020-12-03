Hillary and Chelsea Clinton to Host Apple TV+ Docuseries 'Gutsy Women'

Apple has given a straight-to-series order to "Gutsy Women," a docuseries that will be hosted and executive produced by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton.

The series is based on their book "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience," and it will feature a diverse cast of trailblazing women.



The world needs more change-makers. And I believe telling the stories of people who defy the odds and march forward will inspire others to do the same. Alongside filmmaker @sambranson, @ChelseaClinton and I are proud to launch HiddenLight Productions. pic.twitter.com/xLs626xrrd — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 3, 2020

The book that inspired the series focuses on portraits of women like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Helen Keller, Maria Von Trapp, Mary Ritter Beard, Harriet Tubman, Edith Windsor, Anne Frank, Ada Lovelace, Marie Curie, Sally Ride, Clara Barton, Eleanor Roosevelt, Malala Yousafzai, and many others.

HiddenLight's first project will be an @AppleTV adaptation of "Gutsy Women," the book Chelsea and I wrote to chronicle the lives of trailblazing women whose stories deserve to be more widely shared. More to come soon. pic.twitter.com/NiK5yiQJCw — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 3, 2020

The Clintons will be launching HiddenLight Productions alongside director Sam Branson to produce the series. Apple TV+ is home to several documentaries and documetary television shows, including "The Oprah Conversation," "The Elephant Queen," "Boys State," and more.