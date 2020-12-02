Telegram Beta Becomes First Third-Party App to Use Announce Messages With Siri

The latest beta of messaging app Telegram supports Apple's Announce Messages with Siri feature on AirPods, allowing users to listen and reply to new messages without an iPhone or iPad handy (via The 8-Bit).

Announce Messages with ‌Siri‌ reads an incoming message to a user's headphones when they are connected to an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ and their device is locked. When a new message arrives, ‌Siri‌ plays a tone, announces the sender's name, and reads the message. There is then the option to reply hands-free using ‌Siri‌.

Despite the feature being available to developers via Apple's ‌Siri‌ API for over a year, Telegram appears to be the first app to implement Announce Messages with ‌Siri‌. Users on the latest beta of Telegram via TestFlight are able to see an option to enable the feature in Settings.

The feature arrived with iOS 13.2, and it is only supported on Apple's ‌AirPods‌, AirPods Pro, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro.

For more on Announce Messages with ‌Siri‌, see our how-to guide on using the feature. Moreover, to reply to messages faster using Announce Messages with ‌Siri‌, read our how-to on replying without Siri reading responses.