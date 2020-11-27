Guides

Apple Black Friday 2020: Best iPhone Deals

by

Black Friday is halfway done, but there are still a few deals to shop for on iPhones at carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile/Sprint.

iPhone black friday 20 sale featureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AT&T

Starting with AT&T, you'll find up to $700 off any iPhone 12 when you add a line or upgrade an existing line. You'll need to purchase any iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max on a qualifying installment agreement and pay a $30 activation fee.

iphone 12 colors lineup truncated feature
Then, add a new line or upgrade an existing line, activate postpaid unlimited wireless service, and trade in an eligible smartphone in good working condition. After all of this, you'll see up to $700 in bill credits applied over 30 months.

$700 OFF
iPhone 12 Models at AT&T

You can also get a 64GB iPhone XS for $1/month for 30 months when purchased on a qualifying installment agreement. This deal will come in the form of $870 in bill credits applied in equal amounts over 30 months.

$1/Month
iPhone XS at AT&T

In other deals, AT&T has a BOGO offer on Apple Watch. If you buy an Apple Watch Series 3 (up to $289.99), Series 4 (up to $699.99), Series 5 (up to $749.99), Series 6 (up to $799.99), or SE (up to $359.99), you can get an SE model at no extra cost.

Both devices need to be on a qualifying installment agreement, at least one new line must be added, and after you'll get up to $330 in bill credits towards the Apple Watch SE.

For iPads, AT&T has the 7th-generation (2019) 128GB iPad for half off when purchased on a qualifying installment agreement. You'll see the deal in the form of up to $265 in bill credits.

Verizon

Verizon is offering an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro at no extra cost when switching to the carrier. This offer comes in the form of up to $700 off the iPhone 12 when trading in a device, and it's available online only.

iphone 12 pro video colors
You can also get up to a $400 Verizon e-gift card when switching to Verizon Unlimited and add any smartphone with a retail value over $699.99. The device will also need to be activated on a new line of Verizon Unlimited.

$700 OFF
iPhone 12 Models at Verizon

To get the e-gift card, after checking out head to Verizon's rebate center and enter the code BLACKFRIDAY400 to get the card within 8 weeks. You can also get a $100 e-gift card (code: 100FORYOU) when you add a line on Verizon.

For PlayStation users, Verizon is offering up to a year of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now at no cost. You'll need to buy a new smartphone on a Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited plan.

To get 12 months of PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now, you'll need to add a new smartphone line, and to get 3 months you'll need to upgrade an existing line. Instructions on how to get the PlayStation subscriptions will be emailed after your smartphone is activated.

T-Mobile/Sprint

T-Mobile is offering switchers up to $830 off the iPhone 12 when activating a new line, purchasing the iPhone 12 on a monthly payment plan, and trading in a qualifying iPhone in good condition.

iphone12proframe
To get the $830 credit, you'll need to trade in one of the following iPhones: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus.

$830 OFF
iPhone 12 at T-Mobile

In terms of bundled offers, you can also get two iPhone 12 models and two Apple Watch SE devices for $120/month. You'll need to activate two new lines on the Essentials rate plan and add two new DIGITS lines.

Two devices will also have to be traded in, and you can get up to $829.99 back on each iPhone $29.99 back on an Apple Watch, and $329.99 back on the second Apple Watch. This will all come in the form of bill credits over 30 months.

Visible

Visible is offering up to $200 in credit to spend on its store when switching to Visible. The company offers a straightforward $40/month cellular plan and more deals.

Currently, when purchasing an iPhone 12 model you can get a pair of AirPods Pro. If you buy a phone or bring your number from a previous carrier and activate service on Visible, you'll receive an email with a code to redeem AirPods Pro.

Retailers

  • Best Buy - Save up to $900 on iPhone 12 with qualified activation and trade-in.
  • Target - Get up to $700 on select Apple devices when you trade-in to a new line or upgrade on an eligible Unlimited plan.
  • Walmart - Save up to $900 with qualified activation and trade-in.

More Deals

To delve even deeper into Black Friday shopping, use the lists above to discover all of our Black Friday coverage in individual posts, spotlight posts, and in our full roundups. Lastly, be sure to keep an eye on the MacRumors homepage and Twitter feeds throughout the day (and of course for Cyber Monday) as more deals emerge.

