Apple Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on HomeKit-Supported TVs

Solid deals on TVs are always expected on Black Friday, and today is no different. Below we've rounded up a few TV deals from Best Buy and B&H Photo, specifically for TV sets that support HomeKit and AirPlay 2.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We've focused on the best deals from Best Buy and B&H Photo, but you can also find some TV deals at Target and Walmart. It's also worth noting that some of the TVs below may support Apple's TV app as well, although not every model does.



Best Buy

40-50 inch

60-70 inch

70+ inches

B&H Photo

40-55 inch

70+ inches

To delve even deeper into Black Friday shopping, use the lists above to discover all of our Black Friday coverage in individual posts, spotlight posts, and in our full roundups. Lastly, be sure to keep an eye on the MacRumors homepage and Twitter feeds throughout the day (and of course for Cyber Monday) as more deals emerge.