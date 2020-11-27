Apple Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on HomeKit-Supported TVs
Solid deals on TVs are always expected on Black Friday, and today is no different. Below we've rounded up a few TV deals from Best Buy and B&H Photo, specifically for TV sets that support HomeKit and AirPlay 2.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
We've focused on the best deals from Best Buy and B&H Photo, but you can also find some TV deals at Target and Walmart. It's also worth noting that some of the TVs below may support Apple's TV app as well, although not every model does.
Best Buy
40-50 inch
- LG 43" Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $249.99, down from $369.99
- Sony 49" Class X800H Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $549.99, down from $649.99
60-70 inch
- LG 65" Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $499.99, down from $549.99
- Sony 65" Class X800H Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $799.99, down from $999.99
- Sony 65" Class X900H Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $969.99, down from $1,399.99
- Sony 65" Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV - $1,799.99, down from $2,799.99
- LG 65" Class CX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV - $1,849.99, down from $2,499.99
70+ inches
- LG 75" Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $649.99, down from $849.99
- LG 75" Class NanoCell 80 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV - $999.99, down from $1,499.99
B&H Photo
40-55 inch
- LG 43" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $309.00, down from $339.00
- LG 50" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $346.99, down from $396.99
- LG 55" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $426.99, down from $476.99
70+ inches
- LG 70" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $546.99, down from $596.99
- LG 75" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart IPS LED TV - $696.99, down from $796.99
- LG 86" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart IPS LED TV - $1,679.95, down from $2,479.95
