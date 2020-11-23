Apple Offering Up to $150 Gift Card With Select Products on Black Friday Through Cyber Monday
Apple has announced its annual four-day shopping event, offering customers up to a $150 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of select products between Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States.
The gift card values in the United States are as follows:
- $150 for 16-inch MacBook Pro
- $150 for 21.5-inch iMac
- $50 for 13-inch MacBook Pro
- $50 for MacBook Air
- $50 for iPhone SE, iPhone 11, or iPhone XR
- $100 for iPad Pro
- $50 for iPad mini
- $100 for HomePod
- $50 for Apple TV 4K
- $50 for Apple TV HD
- $50 for Beats headphones or earphones
- $25 for Apple Watch Series 3
- $25 for AirPods Pro or AirPods (with or without Wireless Charging Case)
Like last year, Apple is excluding some of its latest products, including the iPhone 12 series, Apple Watch Series 4 and newer models, and the new iPad Air, as well as refurbished products, products purchased with an educational discount, and iPhones purchased via the iPhone Upgrade Program. Note that to buy AppleCare+ with one of the gift cards, the purchase has to be done in store. It can't be done online or over the phone.
Apple's four-day shopping event runs November 27 through November 30 on Apple.com, by phone at 1-800-APPLE, and at Apple Stores. Apple's new gift cards can be used for products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, iCloud, and more.
The offer will also be available in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and likely several other countries, with gift card amounts varying.
As usual, there are better Black Friday deals on Apple products than what Apple offers itself, so be sure to check out our Black Friday roundup this week for all of the best discounts leading up to the big day. We'll also be highlighting various one-off deals throughout the week.
Top Rated Comments
£120 for 16-inch MacBook Pro
£120 for 21.5-inch iMac
£40 for 13-inch MacBook Pro (Apple Store locations only, subject to availability)
£40 for MacBook Air (Apple Store locations only, subject to availability)
£40 for iPhone SE, iPhone 11, or iPhone XR
£80 for iPad Pro
£40 for iPad mini
£80 for HomePod
£40 for Apple TV 4K
£40 for Apple TV HD
£40 for Beats headphones or earphones
£20 for Apple Watch Series 3
£20 for AirPods Pro or AirPods (with or without Wireless Charging Case)
Article specifically mentions this doesn’t work with any of their discount pricing, education, business or otherwise.
Does this work in conjunction with educational pricing on some of the products?
This kind of criminal?
$50 for Macbook pro and air is criminal
"...Are you okay, Annie?
You've been hit by
You've been hit by
A smooth criminal
So they came into the outway
It was [Friday], what a black day..."
/The word you're looking for isn't criminal. Stingy maybe but let's not abuse the word criminal.
‘Less popular items’? What else would you expect them to promote? It’s almost the same tactic any tech manufacturer uses, they’re liquidating any previous stock, [since the newest products have only been out a month or so.]
Nothing from my iPad Air shopping.. are they promoting only less popular items?