Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to Public Beta Testers

by

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 updates to public beta testers, one day after providing the betas to developers.

Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS‌ 14.3 updates over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website on an iOS device.


iOS 14.3 introduces the ProRAW feature Apple announced at the iPhone 12 launch to the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. ProRAW lets those who prefer to shoot in RAW take advantage of the Apple image pipeline data like noise reduction and multi-frame exposure adjustments while still using the RAW format.

The ProRAW feature can be enabled in the Camera section of the Settings app for those who have installed the iOS 14.3 beta on a new ‌‌iPhone 12 Pro‌‌ or Pro Max. When enabled, there's a RAW toggle in the upper right side of the camera app that can be tapped to turn it off or on. Photos taken with ProRAW are 25MB in size.

Ecosia, the search engine that plants trees when people conduct searches, can now be set as the default search engine on iPhone and iPad as an alternative to Google, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, and Bing.

iOS 14.3 includes an icon that seemingly unveils the design of the AirPods Studio, along with code supporting third-party item trackers and Bluetooth devices in the Find My app. Apple mentioned this feature in June when iOS 14 was unveiled, and it seems we could soon be seeing third-party devices that are able to be tracked via ‌Find My‌.


iOS 14.3 also includes pregnancy data in the Health app, third-party app suggestions at setup in certain countries, support for scanning App Clips QR codes with the camera app, an option to update HomeKit products with the Home app, and more, with full details available in our iOS 14.3 features guide.

Top Rated Comments
ScooterComputer Avatar
ScooterComputer
30 minutes ago at 10:30 am


Find My needs a rename.

FINDER!
[ICODE]<ducks />[/ICODE]
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tazhombre Avatar
tazhombre
47 minutes ago at 10:14 am
Find My needs a rename.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eddiezus Avatar
eddiezus
32 minutes ago at 10:29 am
why is Apple rushing thru ios versions so quick? we usually don’t get .3 until like spring?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CJ Dorschel Avatar
CJ Dorschel
45 minutes ago at 10:16 am
Been running the DP since yesterday and noticed app updates are now happening automatically as they should. Before I still had to open the App Store, click on my profile, refresh, then update manually. Now they’re updating automatically just like the new TestFlight update. Otherwise, running well on an iPhone 11 Pro (not updating to the 12 this year - don‘t need 5G as I’m always on wifi and the camera doesn’t seem as good as the 11 Pro, images seem washed out).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hmark8 Avatar
hmark8
37 minutes ago at 10:24 am
I'm most interested in how ProRaw will work. Has anyone taken a look since install the betas? That is, previously one could get the raw of a photo, but it of course looked horrible, since Apple applies so much magic to their normal photos. And supposedly the idea behind ProRaw is you get raw, but also (at least some) of the magic they normally add, but the benefit of being able to edit with raw. So the question is do the Pro Raw's get all of Apple's edits applied to them as a starting point or only some and if so what?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Awesome Avatar
Mr. Awesome
10 minutes ago at 10:51 am


Find My needs a rename.

They could call it Finder... oh wait.

EDIT: Someone else beat me to it
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Silicon M1 Chip in MacBook Air Outperforms High-End 16-Inch MacBook Pro

Wednesday November 11, 2020 4:43 pm PST by
Apple introduced the first MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with M1 Apple Silicon chips yesterday, and as of today, the first benchmark of the new chip appears to be showing up on the Geekbench site. The M1 chip, which belongs to a MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, features a single-core score of 1687 and a multi-core score of 7433. According to the benchmark, the M1 has a 3.2GHz base...
Read Full Article861 comments

Here's When You Can Download macOS Big Sur [Update: You Can Download it Now]

Thursday November 12, 2020 2:00 am PST by
Update: It's Out Now Apple has officially announced that macOS Big Sur is now available, although it is still rolling out so it may take a few minutes to show up on your Macs. Apple Releases macOS Big Sur With Fresh Design, Control Center, Safari Privacy Report, Messages Updates, Maps Overhaul and More macOS Big Sur Features: Everything New in Today's Release Apple's official public...
Read Full Article138 comments

macOS Big Sur Installation Failed: "An Error Occurred While Installing the Selected Updates"

Thursday November 12, 2020 1:18 pm PST by
Apple this morning released macOS Big Sur to the public, and since the software went live, it has had extremely long download times that have prevented many from being able to install it. Even those who have made progress through the download have run into problems where the software downloading process is suddenly interrupted and must be restarted. Others have reported being able to...
Read Full Article1284 comments

Apple Event Live Coverage: Apple Silicon Macs Announced! [Full Transcript of Event]

Tuesday November 10, 2020 9:00 am PST by
Apple's virtual "One More Thing" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut its first Mac models based on its own Apple Silicon chips. Rumors have indicated that the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro will be the first models to make the transition, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a possibility. It's not clear whether we'll see any other...
Read Full Article1037 comments

Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event in 6 Minutes

Tuesday November 10, 2020 1:06 pm PST by
Apple today held a third fall event, this time focused on Macs. Apple announced new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, all of which are equipped with the first Apple Silicon chip, the M1. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple a little bit under an hour to introduce all of the new devices during the "One More Thing" event, but we've recapped all...
Read Full Article91 comments

Future Apple Silicon Macs Rumored to Include Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro, 24-Inch iMac, and Smaller Mac Pro

Wednesday November 11, 2020 8:28 am PST by
Apple's transition away from Intel processors in Macs is officially underway with this week's introduction of new 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini models with Apple's custom-designed M1 chip, and these three systems are just the beginning. Following its virtual event on Tuesday, Apple reiterated that the transition to Apple Silicon will take about two years to be completed....
Read Full Article253 comments

Photographer Austin Mann Shares iPhone 12 Pro Max Camera Review

Monday November 9, 2020 12:07 pm PST by
When it comes to testing the camera features in new iPhone models, photographer Austin Mann's detailed reviews are second to none. iPhone 12 Pro Max reviews went live this morning, and Mann's in-depth camera test is also now available. Mann's review a must-read review for anyone who is interested in the iPhone 12 Pro Max for its camera, because this is the first year in some time that Apple...
Read Full Article123 comments

Apple Ends Today's Mac Event With Return of Totally Jealous PC Guy

Tuesday November 10, 2020 12:36 pm PST by
Apple today hosted a virtual event to introduce its first three Macs with its custom-designed M1 chip, promising up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster graphics, up to 15x faster machine learning capabilities, and up to 2x as long battery life. Humorously, the event ended with a brief appearance from John Hodgman, known as the PC guy in Apple's iconic "Get a Mac" ads from...
Read Full Article88 comments

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro M1 Chips Have Same 8-Core CPUs, No Upgrades Available

Tuesday November 10, 2020 11:12 am PST by
The newly announced MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that Apple announced today are equipped with the same 8-core M1 chip that also offers an integrated GPU, with Apple offering no CPU upgrades. There is, however, a GPU upgrade available for the MacBook Air. By default, the MacBook Air ships with an M1 chip with a 7-core GPU, while the MacBook Pro has the same M1 chip with an 8-core GPU. ...
Read Full Article334 comments

Report: 'iPhone 13 Pro' Models to Feature Low-Power LPTO Display Technology

Tuesday November 10, 2020 2:45 am PST by
Apple will adopt OLED displays with low-power LPTO backplane technology for at least two iPhone models in 2021, according to Korean website The Elec. From the report: LG Display will expand the production rate of its organic light emitting diode (OLED) panel factory lines dedicated to Apple, TheElec has learned. LG Display is planning to put in low-temperature polycrystalline oxide...
Read Full Article85 comments