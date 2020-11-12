Guides
iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

One Year After Launch, Disney+ Has 73.7 Million Subscribers

by

It's been exactly one year since the Disney+ streaming service first launched, and over the course of the last 12 months, Disney+ has gained 73.7 million subscribers, surpassing expectations.


Disney announced the impressive subscriber numbers during its fourth quarter earnings results, which went out this afternoon.

"Even with the disruption caused by COVID-19, we've been able to effectively manage our businesses while also taking bold, deliberate steps to position our company for greater long-term growth," said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. "The real bright spot has been our direct-to-consumer business, which is key to the future of our company, and on this anniversary of the launch of Disney+ we're pleased to report that, as of the end of the fourth quarter, the service had more than 73 million paid subscribers - far surpassing our expectations in just its first year."

Disney+ last reported subscriber numbers in August, when the streaming service had 57.5 million subscribers. Based on those numbers, Disney+ has gained 16 million subscribers in the last three months alone.

At launch, Disney's goal was to hit 60 to 90 million subscribers by 2024, a target that the company has already met. Disney+ seems to have been more successful than Apple TV+, which launched right around the same time. Apple does not provide subscriber numbers for ‌Apple TV‌+ so there's no direct comparison to make, but if Apple's numbers were that high, it's likely company executives would have mentioned it.

When ‌Apple TV‌+ launched, Apple offered all customers who purchased a new device a free year of service, which is a deal that's still available now. Customers who took advantage of this promotion were originally meant to start paying in November, but Apple extended the free trial until the end of January.

‌Apple TV‌+ has not been able to compete with Disney+ because Disney has an established catalog of content along with popular Star Wars and Marvel content. Apple, meanwhile, has been working to build up new original TV shows and movies, but it still trails behind Disney.

Photographer Austin Mann Shares iPhone 12 Pro Max Camera Review

Monday November 9, 2020 12:07 pm PST
When it comes to testing the camera features in new iPhone models, photographer Austin Mann's detailed reviews are second to none. iPhone 12 Pro Max reviews went live this morning, and Mann's in-depth camera test is also now available. Mann's review a must-read review for anyone who is interested in the iPhone 12 Pro Max for its camera, because this is the first year in some time that Apple...
Read Full Article122 comments

Apple Event Live Coverage: Apple Silicon Macs Announced! [Full Transcript of Event]

Tuesday November 10, 2020 9:00 am PST
Apple's virtual "One More Thing" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut its first Mac models based on its own Apple Silicon chips. Rumors have indicated that the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro will be the first models to make the transition, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a possibility. It's not clear whether we'll see any other...
Read Full Article1036 comments

Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event in 6 Minutes

Tuesday November 10, 2020 1:06 pm PST
Apple today held a third fall event, this time focused on Macs. Apple announced new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, all of which are equipped with the first Apple Silicon chip, the M1. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple a little bit under an hour to introduce all of the new devices during the "One More Thing" event, but we've recapped all...
Read Full Article91 comments

Apple Ends Today's Mac Event With Return of Totally Jealous PC Guy

Tuesday November 10, 2020 12:36 pm PST
Apple today hosted a virtual event to introduce its first three Macs with its custom-designed M1 chip, promising up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster graphics, up to 15x faster machine learning capabilities, and up to 2x as long battery life. Humorously, the event ended with a brief appearance from John Hodgman, known as the PC guy in Apple's iconic "Get a Mac" ads from...
Read Full Article88 comments

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro M1 Chips Have Same 8-Core CPUs, No Upgrades Available

Tuesday November 10, 2020 11:12 am PST
The newly announced MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that Apple announced today are equipped with the same 8-core M1 chip that also offers an integrated GPU, with Apple offering no CPU upgrades. There is, however, a GPU upgrade available for the MacBook Air. By default, the MacBook Air ships with an M1 chip with a 7-core GPU, while the MacBook Pro has the same M1 chip with an 8-core GPU. ...
Read Full Article333 comments

New MacBook Air Announced as First Apple Silicon Mac With M1 Chip and Fanless Design

Tuesday November 10, 2020 10:24 am PST
Apple today introduced a new MacBook Air as its first Mac with a custom Apple Silicon processor known as the M1 chip. The new MacBook Air is up to 3.5x faster than the previous-generation MacBook Air, with up to 5x faster graphics performance. Key features of the new MacBook Air:Apple-designed M1 chip with 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU A completely silent, fanless design Up to 3.5x faster CPU, ...
Read Full Article207 comments

Report: 'iPhone 13 Pro' Models to Feature Low-Power LPTO Display Technology

Tuesday November 10, 2020 2:45 am PST
Apple will adopt OLED displays with low-power LPTO backplane technology for at least two iPhone models in 2021, according to Korean website The Elec. From the report: LG Display will expand the production rate of its organic light emitting diode (OLED) panel factory lines dedicated to Apple, TheElec has learned. LG Display is planning to put in low-temperature polycrystalline oxide...
Read Full Article85 comments

Photo Depicts Alleged AirTag Keychain

Monday November 9, 2020 4:31 pm PST
Rumors have suggested Apple's upcoming AirTags Bluetooth item trackers will come with various accessories to allow them to be attached to items, and now an alleged AirTag keychain has surfaced on Twitter. Leaker Fudge (@choco_bit) shared what might be an AirTag carrying accessory in a Saddle Brown color. A patent for an 'AirTag' accessory As Fudge points out, the design of the ring is...
Read Full Article121 comments

Future Apple Silicon Macs Rumored to Include Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro, 24-Inch iMac, and Smaller Mac Pro

Wednesday November 11, 2020 8:28 am PST
Apple's transition away from Intel processors in Macs is officially underway with this week's introduction of new 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini models with Apple's custom-designed M1 chip, and these three systems are just the beginning. Following its virtual event on Tuesday, Apple reiterated that the transition to Apple Silicon will take about two years to be completed....
Read Full Article245 comments

Watch: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, MagSafe Duo Charger, and Leather Sleeve Unboxing Videos and Reviews

Monday November 9, 2020 6:00 am PST
Apple's embargo has lifted on reviews for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max ahead of the devices launching on Friday. In addition to our more detailed review roundups, we've gathered a handful of unboxing videos and reviews of the devices below. There are also unboxing videos for Apple's upcoming MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve accessories. Image: Andru Edwards The first thing...
Read Full Article71 comments