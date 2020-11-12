Guides
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides
Upcoming
macOS Big Sur
November 12

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

HomePod mini
Order Now, Nov 16 Launch

Apple's tiny version of the HomePod, priced at $99. Pre-orders now live, ships November 16.

MacBook Air
Order Now, Nov 17 Launch

Apple M1 chip, up to 18-hour battery, and no fan.

MacBook Pro 13"
Order Now, Nov 17 Launch

New models with Apple M1 chip and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Mac mini
AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Execs Talk M1 Chip, Touchscreen Macs and More in New Interview

by

Apple's first Macs with M1 Apple Silicon chips were introduced earlier this week and will be in the hands of customers by next Tuesday. Amid the release, Apple marketing chief Craig Federighi, hardware engineering VP John Ternus, and marketing chief Greg Joswiak spoke with The Independent to discuss the new Macs.


When announcing the new M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and MacBook mini, Apple had bold claims about their speed relative to both older Macs and PCs, and benchmarks last night proved that those claims are true. The new Mac models are faster than any other Mac in single-core performance and beat out many high-end machines, including the 16-inch Retina MacBook Pro, in multi-core performance.

On performance, Federighi says that Apple "overshot" and the M1 chip turned out to be better than Apple thought it would be. Apple execs were shocked at the battery life numbers.

"We overshot," says Federighi. "You have these projects where, sometimes you have a goal and you're like, 'well, we got close, that was fine'. [...]

"We started getting back our battery life numbers, and we're like, 'You're kidding. I thought we had people that knew how to estimate these things'."

According to Ternus, during the development process, it became clear that the chip was doing more than had been expected. Apple's teams were "so passionate and excited" about the chip that they just kept pushing and optimizing.

On the name, Joswiak said that "M1 makes a lot of sense for a Mac chip," because Apple aims to use letters that make sense. A in the A-series chips used in iOS devices stands for "Apple," and the chips for headphones use H. "We're brilliant marketers that way," said Joswiak.

With the MacBook Pro, ‌MacBook Air‌, and Mac mini all using the same chip at variable price points, Federighi says that the main differentiating factor is thermal capacity. The ‌MacBook Air‌ has no fan and uses passive cooling, while the MacBook Pro has an active cooling system for faster performance.

Apple's entire Mac lineup is going to transition to ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips over the course of the next two years, and when it comes to Intel Macs, Apple execs said that they trust the machines to do the jobs they are for. Federighi said that the Intel Macs run Big Sur and will be a "big part" of Apple's focus for "many years." Apple expects the transition to be "seamless" because Apple has experience after transitioning from PowerPC to Intel in 2006.

Even though there are no design changes, Ternus said that the new Macs "make a statement" with their performance and that they're a "tremendous foundation" for the transition to kick off with.

"And, you know, we don't usually want to just go and change the design just for the sake of changing a design - we have a great platform here, we have a great new [processor], we can marry them into something really spectacular. And that was that was the thinking behind it."

With macOS Big Sur, Apple is somewhat merging iOS and macOS and allowing iPhone and iPad apps to run on the Mac, which lets developers create a single app for all platforms. Apple execs have continually said that they have no plans to merge the ‌iPad‌ and the Mac, and that continues to be the case despite the launch of universal apps. Federighi said there's no secret plan to change the way the Mac works and Apple isn't aiming for a touchscreen Mac.

"We're living with iPads, we're living with phones, our own sense of the aesthetic - the sort of openness and airiness of the interface - the fact that these devices have large retina displays now. All of these things led us to the design for the Mac, that felt to us most comfortable, actually in no way related to touch.

Federighi said that Apple designed and evolved the look of macOS in a way that felt comfortable and natural across a family of devices, and something like touch was not even remotely considered. "It's just they all feel like the natural instantiation of the experience for that device," said Federighi. "And that's what you're seeing not some signaling of a future change in input methods."

The full interview with Federighi, Joswiak, and Ternus is worth checking out and it can be found on The Independent's website.

Tags: Craig Federighi, Greg Joswiak, Apple Silicon Guide, M1, John Ternus
Top Rated Comments
dugbug Avatar
dugbug
39 minutes ago at 11:21 am


I seriously hope he’s being sarcastic here. Like, he’d better be joking. There’s nothing brilliant about putting a letter in a processor name.

IT WAS A JOKE. Jaswiak and Craig goof around a lot
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
44 minutes ago at 11:17 am
Glad they’re not doing touchscreen macs, I hate those hybrid devices
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mikethebigo Avatar
mikethebigo
45 minutes ago at 11:15 am
Looks like they were so busy congratulating themselves over the M1 they forgot to pay their CDN bills.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mr. Awesome Avatar
Mr. Awesome
45 minutes ago at 11:16 am
Ah, nice to have yet another confirmation that Apple isn’t planning on touchscreen Macs, as some people keep forgetting how firm Apple is on this.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
farewelwilliams Avatar
farewelwilliams
39 minutes ago at 11:22 am
don’t know how many times Apple needs to say it. you don’t need a touchscreen Mac. i agree.

it. just. doesn’t. make. sense.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
redmac Avatar
redmac
45 minutes ago at 11:16 am
Apple marketing chief Craig Federighi???
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Photographer Austin Mann Shares iPhone 12 Pro Max Camera Review

Monday November 9, 2020 12:07 pm PST by
When it comes to testing the camera features in new iPhone models, photographer Austin Mann's detailed reviews are second to none. iPhone 12 Pro Max reviews went live this morning, and Mann's in-depth camera test is also now available. Mann's review a must-read review for anyone who is interested in the iPhone 12 Pro Max for its camera, because this is the first year in some time that Apple...
Read Full Article122 comments

Apple Event Live Coverage: Apple Silicon Macs Announced! [Full Transcript of Event]

Tuesday November 10, 2020 9:00 am PST by
Apple's virtual "One More Thing" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut its first Mac models based on its own Apple Silicon chips. Rumors have indicated that the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro will be the first models to make the transition, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a possibility. It's not clear whether we'll see any other...
Read Full Article1036 comments

Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event in 6 Minutes

Tuesday November 10, 2020 1:06 pm PST by
Apple today held a third fall event, this time focused on Macs. Apple announced new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, all of which are equipped with the first Apple Silicon chip, the M1. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple a little bit under an hour to introduce all of the new devices during the "One More Thing" event, but we've recapped all...
Read Full Article91 comments

Apple Ends Today's Mac Event With Return of Totally Jealous PC Guy

Tuesday November 10, 2020 12:36 pm PST by
Apple today hosted a virtual event to introduce its first three Macs with its custom-designed M1 chip, promising up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster graphics, up to 15x faster machine learning capabilities, and up to 2x as long battery life. Humorously, the event ended with a brief appearance from John Hodgman, known as the PC guy in Apple's iconic "Get a Mac" ads from...
Read Full Article87 comments

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro M1 Chips Have Same 8-Core CPUs, No Upgrades Available

Tuesday November 10, 2020 11:12 am PST by
The newly announced MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that Apple announced today are equipped with the same 8-core M1 chip that also offers an integrated GPU, with Apple offering no CPU upgrades. There is, however, a GPU upgrade available for the MacBook Air. By default, the MacBook Air ships with an M1 chip with a 7-core GPU, while the MacBook Pro has the same M1 chip with an 8-core GPU. ...
Read Full Article332 comments

New MacBook Air Announced as First Apple Silicon Mac With M1 Chip and Fanless Design

Tuesday November 10, 2020 10:24 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new MacBook Air as its first Mac with a custom Apple Silicon processor known as the M1 chip. The new MacBook Air is up to 3.5x faster than the previous-generation MacBook Air, with up to 5x faster graphics performance. Key features of the new MacBook Air:Apple-designed M1 chip with 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU A completely silent, fanless design Up to 3.5x faster CPU, ...
Read Full Article207 comments

Report: 'iPhone 13 Pro' Models to Feature Low-Power LPTO Display Technology

Tuesday November 10, 2020 2:45 am PST by
Apple will adopt OLED displays with low-power LPTO backplane technology for at least two iPhone models in 2021, according to Korean website The Elec. From the report: LG Display will expand the production rate of its organic light emitting diode (OLED) panel factory lines dedicated to Apple, TheElec has learned. LG Display is planning to put in low-temperature polycrystalline oxide...
Read Full Article85 comments

Photo Depicts Alleged AirTag Keychain

Monday November 9, 2020 4:31 pm PST by
Rumors have suggested Apple's upcoming AirTags Bluetooth item trackers will come with various accessories to allow them to be attached to items, and now an alleged AirTag keychain has surfaced on Twitter. Leaker Fudge (@choco_bit) shared what might be an AirTag carrying accessory in a Saddle Brown color. A patent for an 'AirTag' accessory As Fudge points out, the design of the ring is...
Read Full Article121 comments

Future Apple Silicon Macs Rumored to Include Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro, 24-Inch iMac, and Smaller Mac Pro

Wednesday November 11, 2020 8:28 am PST by
Apple's transition away from Intel processors in Macs is officially underway with this week's introduction of new 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini models with Apple's custom-designed M1 chip, and these three systems are just the beginning. Following its virtual event on Tuesday, Apple reiterated that the transition to Apple Silicon will take about two years to be completed....
Read Full Article244 comments

Watch: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, MagSafe Duo Charger, and Leather Sleeve Unboxing Videos and Reviews

Monday November 9, 2020 6:00 am PST by
Apple's embargo has lifted on reviews for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max ahead of the devices launching on Friday. In addition to our more detailed review roundups, we've gathered a handful of unboxing videos and reviews of the devices below. There are also unboxing videos for Apple's upcoming MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve accessories. Image: Andru Edwards The first thing...
Read Full Article71 comments