New MacBook Air, 13-Inch MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini With M1 Chip Available to Order, Launch Next Week
Apple's new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with the Apple-designed M1 chip are now available to order on Apple.com and through the Apple Store app, and they will be available in stores starting November 17.
The new MacBook Air starts at $999, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299, and the new Mac mini starts at $699.
* About 10% longer battery life
* Fan for longer sustained peak performance
* 100 nits brighter (400 vs 500)
* Better speakers and microphones
* Touch Bar
* 8 GPU cores vs. 7 (8 GPU cores is available on higher-end MacBook Air)
If these things don't excite you, then save $300 or so and enjoy:
* Fanless operation
* About 10% lighter weight (2.8 lbs vs 3.0 lbs)
* Superior wedge form factor
* Physical function keys
