Pandora Update Adds HomePod Support
Prior to the launch of the HomePod mini, Pandora today updated its app designed for iOS devices to add in HomePod integration. HomePod support for Pandora was a feature that Apple promised would come in software updates this fall, right alongside iOS 14.
With the Pandora HomePod integration, HomePod owners (and future HomePod mini owners) can ask Siri to play content directly from Pandora as an alternative to Apple Music. Prior to iOS 14, HomePod was designed to work only with Apple Music, and third-party music services needed to be streamed to HomePod using AirPlay.
According to Pandora, HomePod integration requires the latest version of the Pandora app. Once it's installed, open the Pandora app on an iPhone or an iPad, and then select Profile > Settings > Connect With HomePod > Use in Home to get it working. Music can be requested from Pandora by adding "on Pandora" to any Siri request for a song.
Apple plans to allow third-party music services to be set as the default service instead of Apple Music. Other music services like Spotify will also likely implement HomePod support in the future now that Apple allows it.
Pandora can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]