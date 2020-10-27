Apple Files Mystery 'Personal Computer' With Placeholder 'B2002' Name in Bluetooth Product Database

Last week, a listing appeared in the Bluetooth product database for an Apple product with a placeholder name "B2002" and a model number of "TBD." MacRumors was alerted to the listing by health and fitness tech website MyHealthyApple.



The product is filed under the "personal computer" category, which Apple has used for previous Mac and iPad listings in the database, so it is hard to pinpoint the listing to a specific product at this time. The listing could simply end up being for the new iPad Air unveiled last month, but it could also be for the first Apple Silicon Mac or something else.

The listing's Qualified Design IDs also correspond with previous listings for both Macs and iPads, so that doesn't help pinpoint things either.



Published on October 22, the listing was Apple's first public-facing entry in the Bluetooth product database since late 2019. However, since many Apple products use the same Bluetooth specifications, Apple is often able to simply update its previous listings in the database with new products as they are released.

Rumors suggest that Apple plans to unveil its first Mac with a custom Apple Silicon processor at a November 17 event. Other rumored products in Apple's pipeline include its long-awaited AirTags item trackers, AirPods Studio over-ear headphones, and a new gaming-focused Apple TV, but launch dates for those products are less certain.

We know that the first Apple Silicon Mac will arrive before the end of 2020, because Apple promised so in a press release earlier this year. At the time, Apple said it also still had "exciting" new Intel-based Macs in development.