Apple Event to Unveil First Apple Silicon Macs Could Happen on November 17

Apple will hold another digital event on November 17 to announce its first Apple Silicon powered Macs, according to frequent leaker Jon Prosser.



Apple has already said that this year it intends to introduce the first Mac powered by an ‌Apple Silicon‌ chip instead of an Intel processor. One thing it hasn't revealed is the date it will be announced. According to Prosser's source, that date is November 17. "You should see this confirmed with an announcement on Tuesday, November 10," added Prosser in a followup tweet.

Another known unknown is which Mac model will feature the first custom Arm-based Mac processors. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said it will be a notebook, but rumors have conflicted on whether it will be a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, a new MacBook Air, or a revived 12-inch MacBook.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the 13-inch ‌‌MacBook Pro‌‌ and ‌‌MacBook Air‌‌ will be updated with ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips before the end of 2020, while Chinese language newspaper The China Times claimed the first ‌Apple Silicon‌ Mac will be a new variant of the 12-inch Retina MacBook weighing less than one kilogram (2.2lbs) and with a battery life between 15 and 20 hours.

Whichever models arrive first, rumors suggest the A14X chip will be in the first ‌Apple Silicon‌ Mac. Apple's first Mac processors are said have 12 cores, including eight high-performance cores and at least four energy-efficient cores, according to Bloomberg. Apple is said to be exploring Mac processors with more than 12 cores for further in the future, with the company already designing a second generation of Mac processors based on the A15 chip.

