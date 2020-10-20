Reliable Leaker Suggests AirTags 'Coming Soon' in Two Different Sizes

Apple's rumored AirTags Bluetooth tracking devices could launch imminently and will be available in two size options, based on new tweets from cryptic-but-reliable leaker L0vetodream.



In typical enigmatic style, the leaker first tweeted this morning that a "big one" and a "small one" are "coming soon," but withheld what they were referring to. However that was followed an hour later with the tweet "tag TAG," implying a reference to Apple's upcoming Tile-like tracking pucks in two sizes.

This is the first time we've come across the suggestion that there will be ‌AirTags‌ in more than one size, and it's unclear what purpose two sizes would serve, but L0vetodream has provided accurate clues to upcoming Apple products in the past. The tracking devices are said to be for attaching to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, so you can find them using the Find My app.

Based on images found within an internal build of iOS 13, ‌AirTags‌ are small, circular white tags with an Apple logo on the front. They will likely be attached to items via adhesive or an attachment point like a ring, and there may be multiple ways to use them with different items.

Jon Prosser, who has a mixed track record when it comes to Apple, last month shared renders that he says are based on the actual design of the AirPods. The renders feature a flat white disc with no logo on the front and a silver backing with an Apple logo. Prosser said that the ‌AirTags‌ are a "tad larger than a bottle cap."



There are rumors that ‌AirTags‌ feature a replaceable battery like a CR2032 coin battery, although other rumors suggest they'll have a rechargeable battery, which could potentially be charged on a MagSafe charger. The fact that there are conflicting rumors on this point could suggest Apple has been testing multiple ‌AirTags‌ prototypes – or different sizes.

‌AirTags‌ are rumored to be more accurate than your average Bluetooth item tracker like Tile because they're said to take advantage of Ultra Wideband technology, which basically offers more accurate indoor positioning. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the use of an Ultra Wideband chip in ‌AirTags‌ will "enhance the user experience of iOS's 'find' and augment reality (AR) applications by offering measurement functions in the short distance."

There are still a lot of details that aren't known about the ‌AirTags‌, so we may need to wait for launch to learn more about them. Rumors have suggested that Apple may be planning to hold a third fall event on November 17, which is said to be focused on Apple Silicon Macs, but could also see the debut of ‌AirTags‌.

For everything we know about ‌AirTags‌, check out our dedicated roundup.

