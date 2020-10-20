Reliable Leaker Suggests AirTags 'Coming Soon' in Two Different Sizes
Apple's rumored AirTags Bluetooth tracking devices could launch imminently and will be available in two size options, based on new tweets from cryptic-but-reliable leaker L0vetodream.
In typical enigmatic style, the leaker first tweeted this morning that a "big one" and a "small one" are "coming soon," but withheld what they were referring to. However that was followed an hour later with the tweet "tag TAG," implying a reference to Apple's upcoming Tile-like tracking pucks in two sizes.
This is the first time we've come across the suggestion that there will be AirTags in more than one size, and it's unclear what purpose two sizes would serve, but L0vetodream has provided accurate clues to upcoming Apple products in the past. The tracking devices are said to be for attaching to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, so you can find them using the Find My app.
big one
small one
coming soon — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) October 20, 2020
tag TAG — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) October 20, 2020
Jon Prosser, who has a mixed track record when it comes to Apple, last month shared renders that he says are based on the actual design of the AirPods. The renders feature a flat white disc with no logo on the front and a silver backing with an Apple logo. Prosser said that the AirTags are a "tad larger than a bottle cap."
There are rumors that AirTags feature a replaceable battery like a CR2032 coin battery, although other rumors suggest they'll have a rechargeable battery, which could potentially be charged on a MagSafe charger. The fact that there are conflicting rumors on this point could suggest Apple has been testing multiple AirTags prototypes – or different sizes.
AirTags are rumored to be more accurate than your average Bluetooth item tracker like Tile because they're said to take advantage of Ultra Wideband technology, which basically offers more accurate indoor positioning. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the use of an Ultra Wideband chip in AirTags will "enhance the user experience of iOS's 'find' and augment reality (AR) applications by offering measurement functions in the short distance."
There are still a lot of details that aren't known about the AirTags, so we may need to wait for launch to learn more about them. Rumors have suggested that Apple may be planning to hold a third fall event on November 17, which is said to be focused on Apple Silicon Macs, but could also see the debut of AirTags.
For everything we know about AirTags, check out our dedicated roundup.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Perhaps the large one is rechargeable battery? And the smaller one being the watch battery? Leaks have confirmed both.
If both have the same functions, I’d choose the smaller one
$999 with non-replaceable battery. But you can pay more for Applecare+ and the battery "replacement" is covered with $299 deductible.
Will this be like another $600?
Exactly! I know lots of stupid people that own iPhones.
Ok, so it might save you from thieves successful enough to own Apple products, but stupid enough to not remove the most obvious tracker.
but think about if you attach one underneath your bike seat. How likely is that they will ride past someone with an iOS device? Pretty likely. Depending on the bag there’s plenty of places you could probably hide one also.
I don’t know if I need these since I already tried it years ago with my Nokia tags and Windows phone and never really got use out of it but I also think this is better due to modern technologies and Apples wide reach of devices that will build out the network.