Adobe Brings Illustrator to the iPad

Adobe last November introduced Photoshop for the iPad, and now another major Adobe app is making its way to Apple's tablet with the launch of Adobe Illustrator for iPad.



The launch of Illustrator for iPad follows several months of beta testing, and like Photoshop, Illustrator for ‌iPad‌ brings the core functionality that Illustrator users are familiar with to the tablet form factor. Illustrator for ‌iPad‌ redesigns the Illustrator experience for the touch screen and for the Apple Pencil.



Adobe aimed to make Illustrator for ‌iPad‌ intuitive and simple to use without sacrificing key Illustrator tools. Adobe says that while the interface seems simple when you first launch the app, additional capabilities become available as you work. Adobe focused on seamless connections across devices and file interoperability, so files created on ‌iPad‌ can be opened on the desktop and vice versa.



Drawing with Illustrator for ‌iPad‌ is simpler than on the desktop thanks to the ‌Apple Pencil‌, making it easier than ever to create graphics. Illustrator for ‌iPad‌ adds new features like radial, grid, and mirror repeat for a unique tablet design experience that makes it easy to create patterns, plus it takes unique advantage of the ‌iPad‌'s camera.



Adobe says that the launch of Illustrator is "just the beginning" of the journey, with plans to add additional features like effects, more brushes, options to turn sketches into vector graphics, and more.

Adobe Illustrator for the ‌iPad‌ is free for Creative Cloud members with current access to Adobe Illustrator for the desktop, and it can be purchased standalone for $9.99 a month. More info is available on Adobe's site.