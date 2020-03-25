Adobe Inviting Users to Beta Test Illustrator on iPad Ahead of 2020 Launch

Adobe is in the process of inviting users to beta test its upcoming Illustrator app for the iPad, according to a MacRumors reader and Twitter users.



Illustrator for iPad is designed with an emphasis on Multi-Touch and the Apple Pencil as input methods, and the app also takes advantage of the iPad's hardware, including the camera system. For instance, you can take a picture of a hand-drawn sketch and the app will help you transform it into vector shapes. Files are saved in Adobe's Creative Cloud, so you can start a project on the iPad and continue on the desktop, or vice versa.

Adobe has committed to launch Illustrator for iPad in 2020, but it has yet to provide a specific release date. Users can sign up for early access here.

Illustrator for iPad will follow the release of Photoshop for iPad last year.



Hands-on with the Illustrator for iPad beta, available in 2020 #AdobeMAX pic.twitter.com/LOPKY00ODG — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) November 4, 2019