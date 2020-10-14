Guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
Pre-order October 16

iPhone 12 debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 mini launches in November.

iPhone 12 Pro
Pre-order October 16

iPhone 12 Pro debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 Pro Max launches in November.

iPad Air
October 2020

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Apple Releases Third Public Betas of iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 With New Emoji and Shazam Control Center Options

by

Apple today seeded the third public betas of upcoming iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 updates to its public beta testing group, two weeks after releasing the second betas and a day after providing the third betas to developers.


Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS and iPadOS‌ 14.2 updates over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website on an iOS device.

Apple in iOS and iPadOS 14.2 is adding new Emoji 13 emoji characters, with options that include smiling face with tear, ninja, pinched fingers, anatomical heart, black cat, mammoth, polar bear, dodo, fly, bell pepper, tamale, bubble tea, potted plant, piñata, plunger, wand, feather, hut, and more, with a full list available here.


iOS 14.2 introduces a new Music Recognition control for the Control Center, deepening the integration of the Apple-owned Shazam app in the iOS operating system. Music Recognition lets you discover music playing around you and it can recognize music playing in apps even when you're wearing AirPods.

The Shazam Music Recognition feature can be added to Control Center through the Control Center options in the Settings app. To use the feature, open up Control Center and then tap on the Shazam icon to initiate a single recognition.


The update brings a redesigned Now Playing widget for the Control Center that lists recently played albums that you might want to listen to when you have no music playing. There's also a redesigned interface for AirPlay, making it easier to play music across multiple ‌AirPlay‌ 2-enabled devices in the home.

For those who have low vision, Apple added a "People Detection" feature in the Magnifier app that uses the camera to let iPhone users know how far away other people are, which can be useful for social distancing purposes.


For Apple Card users, the iOS 14.2 update adds a yearly spending history option so ‌Apple Card‌ holders can see how much they've spent in the current calendar year and how much Daily Cash they've earned. Prior to iOS 14.2, ‌Apple Card‌ offered spending activity information in a weekly or monthly summary.


As for smaller but interesting tweaks, iOS 14.2 brings a new icon for the Apple Watch app, with the watch now sporting one of Apple's new Solo Loop bands.


The new iOS 14.2 beta will likely be in testing for some time as Apple works on releasing new iPhones, with the new iPhones debuting starting next Friday.

markfc
34 minutes ago at 10:27 am
And still no health app fix.
Thousands of complaints in apples own support forums and they can’t even acknowledge the issue and at least tell people they’re working on a fix.

The secrecy **** at Apple will be their downfall.

Just admit the issue, confirm a fix will be available and get in with it.

By not acknowledging the issue it just infuriates their customers.

It started with the “battery fix” for the older phones that slowed down the processor. Yes there was a perfectly reasonable technical explanation for why they did it but instead of being open about, they secrelty installed it and now the whole world thinks that Apple purposely puts out updates to slow down your phone to make you buy a new one.
Top Stories

Magnetically Attached iPhone 12 Wireless Charger Unveiled Ahead of Apple Event

Monday October 12, 2020 8:32 pm PDT by
Macotakara points to a new product unveiled today by Japanese accessory manufacturer MPOW. The device is a magnetically attached wireless charger designed for the "new iPhone". MPOW JAPAN Co., Ltd. (Location: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Takehiko Komazaki) announces a wireless charger that supports the charging position adjustment function using a magnet, which is a new wireless charging...
Apple Event: Full Transcript of iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini Announcements

Tuesday October 13, 2020 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's virtual "Hi, Speed" event kicked off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut four new models as part of its iPhone 12 lineup, as well as a new HomePod mini. Apple did announce several items at today's event: Apple Announces HomePod mini With Spherical Design and S5 Chip for $99 Apple Unveils iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max With 5G, Flat-Edge Design,...
Leaker: iPhone 12 Lineup to Feature Faster Face ID, Improved Zoom, and Longer Battery Life

Sunday October 11, 2020 12:38 pm PDT by
Leaker Max Weinbach has today shared new "finalized and revised" information about the upcoming iPhone 12 via his Twitter account @PineLeaks. Weinbach states that the "most important things" about the new iPhones were already revealed by Chinese Weibo user "Kang" via an extensive leak on Friday, but he does offer some specific new information. Apple is reportedly still intending to ship ...
iPhone 12 Introduced With Flat-Edge Design, 5G, A14 Chip, New Colors, MagSafe, and More

Tuesday October 13, 2020 10:21 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with a flat-edged design, 5G support, a faster A14 Bionic chip, a dual-lens rear camera system, and more. Pricing starts at $799 with activation on AT&T or Verizon, or $829 otherwise. First introduced in the new iPad Air last month, the A14 Bionic chip is the fastest smartphone chip ever, and the first to be built on a 5-nanometer process. Apple...
Apple Unveils iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max With 5G, Flat-Edge Design, LiDAR Scanner, New Colors, and More

Tuesday October 13, 2020 10:46 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled the new 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max at its pre-recorded "Hi, Speed" digital event. The new Pro variants feature 5G, OLED Super Retina XDR displays with a hardened Ceramic Shield covering, and a new flat-edged design with a stainless steel band that's similar to the frame of Apple's iPad Pro. The Super Retina XDR displays feature reduced...
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Leaked in Blue, Graphite, Gold, and Silver With Flat Edges and LiDAR Scanner

Tuesday October 13, 2020 5:42 am PDT by
Just hours ahead of today's Apple Event, reputable leaker Evan Blass has shared images of what he claims are the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in blue, graphite, gold, and silver. iPhone 12 Pro The new blue color is more subtle than the one seen on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, with a similar look to the Midnight Green color option for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max...
Apple Seeds iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 Golden Master to Developers

Tuesday October 13, 2020 11:28 am PDT by
Following the introduction of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 14.1 golden master betas for developers, with the iOS 14.1 update presumably coming pre-installed on the new iPhones at launch. The new updates are available for download from Apple's developer portal. Earlier today, these software releases were positioned as...
iPhone 12 Colors: Eight Total, Including Striking New Blue Color

Saturday October 10, 2020 4:52 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is expected to come in eight different colors, overhauling the iPhone color options to prospective customers. The colors come to accompany the iPhone 12's new squared-off industrial design, with a flat stainless steel band around the outer edge, at least on the Pro models, and glass on the rear. Current iPhone 11 Colors New rumors from a reliable Chinese Weibo account ...
Apple Removes Beats Landing Page From Website Ahead of Tuesday's Launch Event [Update: Restored]

Monday October 12, 2020 3:55 am PDT by
Apple has quietly removed the "Beats by Dre" webpage from its website ahead of its Apple event on Tuesday, as it prepares to launch a new, lower-cost HomePod and AirPods Studio headphones. As noted by Apple Terminal, the landing page for Beats products can no longer be found on Apple's website. The Wayback Machine has a snapshot of the page in its original form from October 2, while the most ...
Top Stories: October 13 Apple Event, iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini Leaks, and More

Saturday October 10, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 event is nearly upon us, and leaks and rumors have been flying around in the final days. We've got new details on the iPhone 12 and its launch timing, a smaller HomePod, and more. In addition, we're still looking at a number of other new products including AirPods Studio, AirTags, and the first Apple Silicon Macs, so read on below for the latest on all of these! Apple...
