Apple Releases iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1

by

Following the introduction of the iPhone 12 mini, ‌iPhone 12‌, ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max, Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 14.1, with the iOS 14.1 update presumably coming pre-installed on the new iPhones at launch.


The new updates are available for free on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. The software appears to still be rolling out and is not yet available for over-the-air download but can be downloaded from Apple's website.

There's no word yet on what's included in these updates, but we'll update this article as soon as we find out. Apple has also released tvOS 14.1 for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models.

ipedro
32 minutes ago at 11:29 am
I’d love to have seen a point update with a solution to face masks.

Apple has a real opportunity to skip Face ID by verifying if the wearer’s Apple Watch is nearby. The Watch is already a secure authenticated device. When you put on the Watch at home, Face ID on your iPhone verifies you and passes on that security to your Watch. As long as you keep the Watch on, it should be able to unlock your iPhone even if you’re wearing a mask.
az431
29 minutes ago at 11:32 am


I’d love to have seen a point update with a solution to face masks.

Apple has a real opportunity to skip Face ID by verifying if the wearer’s Apple Watch is nearby. The Watch is already a secure authenticated device. When you put on the Watch at home, Face ID on your iPhone verifies you and passes on that security to your Watch. As long as you keep the Watch on, it should be able to unlock your iPhone even if you’re wearing a mask.

The fact that your phone is "nearby" doesn't necessarily mean that you are the one using the phone.
ipedro
25 minutes ago at 11:36 am


The fact that your phone is "nearby" doesn't necessarily mean that you are the one using the phone.

Apple Watch has the U1 chip. It knows *exactly* where your iPhone is, down to millimetre precision and direction.
markfc
32 minutes ago at 11:29 am
If this doesn’t fix the health app and restore missing workouts and data then I’m done with Apple.
Martyimac
29 minutes ago at 11:32 am
Not out here in AZ yet
DavidLeblond
25 minutes ago at 11:36 am


I’d love to have seen a point update with a solution to face masks.

Apple has a real opportunity to skip Face ID by verifying if the wearer’s Apple Watch is nearby. The Watch is already a secure authenticated device. When you put on the Watch at home, Face ID on your iPhone verifies you and passes on that security to your Watch. As long as you keep the Watch on, it should be able to unlock your iPhone even if you’re wearing a mask.

If I were to be in charge of iOS development, I would have the user able to allow certain apps to operate while the phone is locked. Namely (and for me, only) my grocery list.
