Magnetically Attached iPhone 12 Wireless Charger Unveiled Ahead of Apple Event

Macotakara points to a new product unveiled today by Japanese accessory manufacturer MPOW. The device is a magnetically attached wireless charger designed for the "new iPhone".





MPOW JAPAN Co., Ltd. (Location: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Takehiko Komazaki) announces a wireless charger that supports the charging position adjustment function using a magnet, which is a new wireless charging mechanism installed in the new ‌iPhone‌.

The company goes on to describe the product having a "ring-shaped magnet mechanism" which matches up with a similar mechanism in the new ‌iPhone‌, allowing the charger to firmly attach to the device. This allows for better charging performance than traditional wireless chargers which may move position over time. The company also notes that the product "is intended for use with new iPhones, may not be able to be charged when used with other smartphones."



The product announcement comes hours before Apple's event on October 13th which is expected to unveil the iPhone 12. One of the most recent rumors suggested that Apple would revive the "MagSafe" brand but apply it to two new magnetic chargers designed for the ‌iPhone 12‌. These were dubbed "MagSafe Charger" and "MagSafe Duo Charger".

The rumor follows up other leaks that have shown the magnetic rings that have been shown in schematics and built into cases.