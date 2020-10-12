Guides
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14

Customize your home screen and include custom icons for your favorite apps.

Apple Watch Series SE vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs SE?

iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode

With iOS 14 Picture-in-Picture mode has come to the iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5?

Widgetsmith Guide
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
See more guides
Upcoming
Apple Watch Series 6
Just Released!

Blood oxygen monitor, new colors, S6 chip, and more.

iPad
Just Released!

Faster than ever with A12 Bionic chip and Neural Engine

iPad Air
October 2020

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

iPhone 12
October 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
macOS 11 Big Sur
iMac
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Executives Discuss the New A14 Chip and Apple's Approach to Chip Design

by

Between last month's introduction of the iPad Air with Apple's new A14 chip and tomorrow's expected unveiling of the iPhone 12 said to feature the same chip, Apple executives have been making the rounds talking up the technology behind the A14 and the company's overall chip strategy.


In a new interview with Engadget, Apple's vice president of platform architecture Tim Millet and senior director of Mac and ‌iPad‌ product marketing Tom Boger walked through how Apple has leveraged its ability to customize its own chips to focus on both energy efficiency and performance. Those competing priorities gain some new headroom with the A14 thanks to its transition to a smaller 5nm manufacturing process that packs more transistors into the same chip area and allows them to run at lower power.

The 5nm manufacturing process also allows Apple to devote more of the A14's capabilities to features beyond the traditional CPU and GPU functions, with the Neural Engine in the A14 doubling to 16 cores and capable of performing 11 trillion operations per second, nearly double that of the Neural Engine in the A13.

“We saw the opportunity to do things that would have been impossible to do with a conventional CPU instruction set,” Millet said. “You could in theory do many of the things the Neural Engine does on a GPU, but you can't do it inside of a tight, thermally constrained enclosure.”

On a broader level, Millet and Boger discussed how Apple's chip architecture team thinks about Apple's entire product portfolio, envisioning how its chips can be used not just in a single product but in multiple products over time.

When people at Apple start working on a chipset, they're not solely focused on building one for a single product; they take into account the company's entire lineup. “We spend a lot of time working with the product teams and software teams, and the architecture group really does sit in the center of that,” said Millet. [...]

“Ultimately, we want to make sure that when we build a CPU for one generation, we’re not building it necessarily only for one,” he said. While that doesn’t mean you’ll see the A14’s six-core CPU in something like an Apple Watch, the architecture developed for the company’s flagship phone chipset may well be adapted and reused elsewhere.

With the upcoming launch of Mac products based on Apple Silicon, we'll be seeing even more fruits of the chip team's labor, although Millet and Boger were unsurprisingly not ready to delve into discussions on that topic just yet.

For more on the A14 and Apple's in-house chip work, check out the full piece over at Engadget.

Tags: Apple Silicon Guide, A14

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
cmaier
23 minutes ago at 11:11 am


AMD is laughing their butts off at the amateurs at Apple. Serious people like me need serious CPUs and GPUs for serious productivity. I’m pwning people at Overwatch all day and night on the highest settings.

I designed many CPUs for AMD.

You are wrong.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Ritsuka
23 minutes ago at 11:12 am


AMD is laughing their butts off at the amateurs at Apple. Serious people like me need serious CPUs and GPUs for serious productivity. I’m pwning people at Overwatch all day and night on the highest settings.

Is pwning people at Overwatch serious productivity? :P
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
cmaier
37 minutes ago at 10:57 am
Not much news in the actual interview, looks like. Although this is misleading:


It's important to note, however, that real-life performance gains don't always live up to Apple's promises. When the company says the A14's CPU is 30 percent more powerful than the current iPad Air's A12 chipset, for instance, it isn't going off results from popular benchmarking tools you and I have access to. According to Boger, those figures are an amalgamation of "real-world application workloads." In other words, they're composite numbers derived from many different performance factors -- all to demonstrate what it’s like to actually use this thing.

I've never seen any allegation that apple's claimed performance numbers are an overstatement. If anything, commentators frequently point out that Apple undersells claimed performance increases.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Precursor
37 minutes ago at 10:58 am
I can't help wondering about the possibilities Apple can come up with given the chips cusomizability.
Future looks good for Apple products!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
JPack
33 minutes ago at 11:01 am
Both of these folks come from a marketing background. There is no valuable insight given.

At least provide Anand to interview so we can hear something meaningful.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
cmaier
30 minutes ago at 11:05 am


So the Apple Silicon Macs will be based on the A series?

Sort of a meaningless question. "A series" is just a name.

Whatever they use in macs will likely share the same (or very similar) core designs, but have more of them, and may have a higher maximum clock speed.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Full Details of iPhone 12 Lineup Allegedly Leaked Ahead of Next Week's Apple Event

Friday October 9, 2020 1:34 am PDT by
A Chinese Weibo account going by the name "Kang" this morning posted allegedly accurate information for every product set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details on the full iPhone 12 lineup. An image of the original post in Chinese has been tweeted by leaker Ice Universe, who has provided accurate information on unreleased Apple products in the past. The ...
Read Full Article387 comments

iPad Air Shipments Arriving at Apple Stores Ahead of Launch

Friday October 9, 2020 11:51 am PDT by
Apple retail stores around the world are receiving shipments of new devices that are likely to be the new iPad Air models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman said that new devices have started arriving at Apple Stores "for opening at a later date." These new devices are likely the iPad Airs that are set to go on sale at some point in October as it's too early for the...
Read Full Article62 comments

Top Stories: October 13 Apple Event, iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini Leaks, and More

Saturday October 10, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 event is nearly upon us, and leaks and rumors have been flying around in the final days. We've got new details on the iPhone 12 and its launch timing, a smaller HomePod, and more. In addition, we're still looking at a number of other new products including AirPods Studio, AirTags, and the first Apple Silicon Macs, so read on below for the latest on all of these! Apple...
Read Full Article77 comments

Bloomberg: First Mac With Apple Silicon Will Be Announced in November

Friday October 9, 2020 9:59 am PDT by
Apple is set to host its next event on Tuesday, October 13, where it is widely expected to unveil its iPhone 12 lineup and more, but those waiting for the first Apple Silicon Mac may have to be patient for a little bit longer. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reported that the first Mac with a custom Apple Silicon processor will be announced as part of "another launch" in November. Gurman said...
Read Full Article280 comments

iPhone 12 Colors: Eight Total, Including Striking New Blue Color

Saturday October 10, 2020 4:52 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is expected to come in eight different colors, overhauling the iPhone color options to prospective customers. The colors come to accompany the iPhone 12's new squared-off industrial design, with a flat stainless steel band around the outer edge, at least on the Pro models, and glass on the rear. Current iPhone 11 Colors New rumors from a reliable Chinese Weibo account ...
Read Full Article

Leaker: iPhone 12 Lineup to Feature Faster Face ID, Improved Zoom, and Longer Battery Life

Sunday October 11, 2020 12:38 pm PDT by
Leaker Max Weinbach has today shared new "finalized and revised" information about the upcoming iPhone 12 via his Twitter account @PineLeaks. Weinbach states that the "most important things" about the new iPhones were already revealed by Chinese Weibo user "Kang" via an extensive leak on Friday, but he does offer some specific new information. Apple is reportedly still intending to ship ...
Read Full Article482 comments

iPhone 12 Announcement, Pre-Order, and Actual Release Date Expectations

Thursday October 8, 2020 1:43 pm PDT by
While Apple has launched its new iPhone lineups annually in September for many years now, the timing is a little different in 2020 thanks to development and production delays due to the global health crisis. Apple did hold a September event in 2020, but it involved Apple Watch and iPad announcements rather than addressing the iPhone. With Apple now ready to introduce the iPhone 12, the...
Read Full Article

Apple to Allegedly Rekindle 'MagSafe' Brand for Magnetic iPhone Case and Wireless Charging Accessories

Friday October 9, 2020 2:24 am PDT by
A Chinese Weibo account going by the name "Kang" this morning posted allegedly accurate information for every product set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details and launch dates for the full iPhone 12 lineup, and the rumored HomePod mini. In addition, the original post also claims that Apple will announce a new magnetic iPhone case with "MagSafe" and two...
Read Full Article66 comments

'iPhone 12 Mini' and 'iPhone 12 Pro Max' Said to Ship in November

Friday October 9, 2020 3:47 am PDT by
Earlier today, Chinese leaker "Kang" shared allegedly accurate information for the products set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details on the full iPhone 12 lineup. According to the leaker's information, which was later modified with corrections for product availability timeframes, the 5.4-inch "iPhone 12 Mini" will be available to preorder on November 6 ...
Read Full Article154 comments

Prosser: AirPods Studio to Start at $350 But Won't Feature at Next Week's Apple Event, AirTags Delayed Until March 2021

Friday October 9, 2020 4:38 am PDT by
Following this morning's deluge of Apple product leaks from Chinese Weibo account "Kang," Jon Prosser has claimed that Apple's rumored "AirPods Studio" premium headphones will not feature at Apple's iPhone 12 event next week. According to Prosser, three separate sources of his have now confirmed that "AirPods Studio will NOT be in the event." That prediction falls in line with Prosser's...
Read Full Article119 comments