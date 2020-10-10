Guides
Top Stories: October 13 Apple Event, iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini Leaks, and More

by

Apple's iPhone 12 event is nearly upon us, and leaks and rumors have been flying around in the final days. We've got new details on the iPhone 12 and its launch timing, a smaller HomePod, and more.


In addition, we're still looking at a number of other new products including AirPods Studio, AirTags, and the first Apple Silicon Macs, so read on below for the latest on all of these!

Apple Event Announced for October 13: Here's What to Expect

Apple this week announced that it will be hosting its second event in as many months on Tuesday, October 13 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. During the event, Apple is widely expected to unveil its iPhone 12 lineup, and it may have a few other products to announce, so check out our overview article and video covering what to expect at the event.


As with its Apple Watch and iPad event in September, Apple will be hosting this event virtually with a video streamed from its Apple Park campus in California, and we've shared a guide on how to watch the event.

Full Details of iPhone 12 Lineup Allegedly Leaked Ahead of Next Week's Apple Event

The iPhone 12 will undoubtedly be the star of next week's event, and a fresh round of leaks from Weibo source Kang claims to share a host of details about the upcoming lineup.


According to the leak, all four ‌iPhone 12‌ models will have OLED Super Retina XDR displays and a new hardened "Ceramic Shield" glass screen, and all are capable of shooting Dolby Vision video, offering higher dynamic range.

In addition, all phones will support 5G, but only the U.S. models of the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup will reportedly support the faster mmWave 5G band. Other notable details in the leak include a "Smart Data Mode" to switch between 4G and 5G to save power, photography improvements for Deep Fusion and Night Mode, and more.

As for launch timing, the rumor claims the two 6.1-inch models will launch first with pre-orders on October 16 and a release on October 23. The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max are said to launch on November 13 and 20 respectively, with pre-orders for each starting a week ahead of time.

Pricing is said to start at $699 for the iPhone 12 mini, $799 for the iPhone 12, $999 for the iPhone 12 Pro, and $1099 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Leaker: HomePod 'Mini' Will Launch Next Month Costing $99

After hearing earlier this week that a smaller, cheaper HomePod is close to launch, a new rumor from Kang claims this "HomePod mini" will indeed be launching next month and will cost just $99.


The speaker is said to be 3.3 inches high compared to the 6.8-inch height of the original ‌HomePod‌, and it is allegedly powered by an S5 processor, which is used in the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE.

The ‌HomePod‌ mini is said to go on sale on November 16, and previous reports have indicated the new speaker could include just two tweeters, rather than the current model's seven, in order to drive down costs and save space. Hopefully Apple will share details on the new speaker at next Tuesday's event.

Apple to Allegedly Rekindle 'MagSafe' Brand for Magnetic iPhone Case and Wireless Charging Accessories

Alongside the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple is reportedly planning to revive its "MagSafe" branding with a new iPhone case accessory and a pair of magnetic charging pads.


While it's not completely clear what function the magnets will perform, the two official Apple wireless chargers are said to be called "MagSafe Charger" and "MagSafe Duo Charger," one or both of which will have a 15-watt power output.

Prosser: AirPods Studio to Start at $350 But Won't Feature at Next Week's Apple Event, AirTags Delayed Until March 2021

Two things missing from today's big leak about the iPhone 12, HomePod mini, and MagSafe chargers are mentions of AirTags and AirPods Studio, two heavily rumored new Apple products.


Their omission suggests they may not make their debut at next week's event, and leaker Jon Prosser says that while an AirPods Studio launch may be just a few weeks away, they will indeed not appear at the event. Prosser says the over-ear headphones will be priced at $350 for the cheaper, sporty model and $600 for the "luxury variant" previously seen in a leaked photo.

Prosser also says that Apple's Tile-like Bluetooth item trackers known as AirTags similarly won't be unveiled at Tuesday's event, with their launch instead being pushed back to March 2021.

Bloomberg: First Mac With Apple Silicon Will Be Announced in November

One other 2020 product launch we've been waiting for is Apple's first Mac based on its own Apple Silicon chips rather than Intel processors. Apple has said that the first Apple Silicon Mac will launch before the end of the year, but it looks like we may not see it at next week's event.


A fresh report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims the new Mac, which could be a 13-inch MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, should launch in November, and it seems likely it would warrant its own virtual media event at that time.

