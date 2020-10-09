Guides
'iPhone 12 Mini' and 'iPhone 12 Pro Max' Said to Launch Next Month

by

Earlier today, Chinese leaker "Kang" shared allegedly accurate information for the products set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details on the full iPhone 12 lineup.


According to the leaker's information, which was later modified with corrections for product availability timeframes, the 5.4-inch "‌iPhone 12‌ Mini" will be available to preorder on November 6 or 7, with a launch date of November 13 or 14.

Meanwhile, the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max will allegedly be available to preorder on November 13 or 14, with a launch date of November 20 or 21.

Bloomberg believes that Apple will stagger the iPhone launches in 2020, while DigiTimes has previously suggested the two 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ models could come out first in October, with the 6.7 and 5.4-inch models to follow. Leaker John Prosser today has also claimed DigiTimes was correct earlier in the year.

It's worth noting however that Apple traditionally doesn't open ‌iPhone‌ pre-orders or launch products at weekends, and the initial dates in the two-day timeframes provided by Kang – November 7, November 14, and November 21 – all fall on a Saturday.

Assuming therefore that Kang's dates are ballpark accurate, preorders for the "‌iPhone 12‌ mini" will commence on Friday, November 6 and the device will launch on Friday, November 13 – the same day that pre-orders for the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max would be expected to commence. Apple's largest ever handset would then launch one week later on Friday, November 20.

With likewise adjustments, pre-orders for the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro models could begin on Friday, October 16, one week after Apple's "Hi, Speed" event, and the first ‌iPhone 12‌ shipments and an official launch could happen on Friday, October 23.

Of course, nothing is certain, but we'll know for sure when the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup is announced at Apple's event on Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Avatar
HeavenDynamic
39 minutes ago at 03:51 am
3 launches for 4 models? Come on...
Avatar
itsmilo
39 minutes ago at 03:51 am
what a mess but yet again the iPad Air 4 does not even have a launch date and that was announced forever ago
Avatar
citysnaps
24 minutes ago at 04:06 am
Excellent news if true! Looking forward to purchasing the Pro Max.
Apple Announces Digital-Only Event to Be Held on October 13: iPhone 12 Expected

Tuesday October 6, 2020 9:05 am PDT by
Apple today announced a second 2020 event, which is set to be held on Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with Apple's September event focusing on the new iPad and Apple Watches, the October event will be digital only, with Apple likely providing pre-taped segments for each new product that will be announced. Since the new iPad Air,...
Read Full Article491 comments

iPhone 12 Mini: Five Rumored Features You Might Be Giving Up

Monday October 5, 2020 11:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 12 mini is set to be the smallest iPhone in many years, with a screen size of just 5.4 inches and a body size smaller than anything we've seen since the original iPhone SE. While fans of smaller form-factor devices have craved a modern small iPhone for years, there are five notable features that you'll be giving up if you get the iPhone 12 mini, if you believe the current rumors about...
Read Full Article189 comments

Apple Stops Selling Headphones and Speakers From Third-Party Companies Ahead of Rumored Smaller HomePod and AirPods Studio Launch

Monday October 5, 2020 4:20 pm PDT by
Apple is no longer selling headphones and wireless speakers from companies like Sonos, Bose, and Logitech, as it prepares to launch a new, lower-cost HomePod and AirPods Studio headphones. According to checks performed by Bloomberg, Apple removed headphones and speakers from Bose, speakers from Logitech's Ultimate Ears brand, and Sonos speakers from its online Apple Store at the end of...
Read Full Article188 comments

Apple's T2 Chip Has Unpatchable Security Flaw, Claims Researcher [Updated]

Tuesday October 6, 2020 2:46 am PDT by
Intel Macs that use Apple's T2 Security Chip are vulnerable to an exploit that could allow a hacker to circumvent disk encryption, firmware passwords and the whole T2 security verification chain, according to team of software jailbreakers. Apple's custom-silicon T2 co-processor is present in newer Macs and handles encrypted storage and secure boot capabilities, as well as several other...
Read Full Article207 comments

Apple Event: Four Things Apple Could Announce Besides the iPhone 12

Tuesday October 6, 2020 10:55 pm PDT by
Earlier today, Apple announced a new event for October 13, 2020. The event has been widely anticipated as the launch of the iPhone 12. Apple typically launches iPhones in September every year, but this year's release has been slightly delayed. Still, rumors have been flying about the new devices as well as Apple's other plans so we have a good idea of what Apple could be announcing next week. ...
Read Full Article

Apple Adding iPhone 5c to Vintage Products List on October 31

Tuesday October 6, 2020 10:15 am PDT by
Apple plans to add the iPhone 5c and the Mid 2014 version of the 15-inch MacBook Pro to its vintage and obsolete products list in all countries on October 31, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. In the past, vintage Apple products were no longer eligible for repairs at the Genius Bar or at Apple Authorized Service Providers, but Apple began offering extended repairs of...
Read Full Article86 comments

Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets Another Custom Apple Logo

Wednesday October 7, 2020 7:34 am PDT by
The #AppleEvent hashtag on Twitter has today been customized to include an Apple logo reflecting the orange and blue hues of Apple's "Hi, Speed" event invites. According to Jane Manchun Wong's Hashflag Browser, the new Apple logo was added to the hashtag yesterday and will be active through to the day of the event itself on Tuesday, October 13. New Apple Event hashtag image #AppleEvent ...
Read Full Article37 comments

Apple's New iPad Air Equipped With 4GB RAM

Monday October 5, 2020 9:50 am PDT by
Benchmarks leaked over the weekend gave us some insight into the performance of the A14 Bionic chip in the iPad Air that's set to launch soon, and also revealed another tidbit -- Apple's newest tablet has 4GB RAM. That's 1GB over the prior-generation iPad Air that had an A12 Bionic processor, but less RAM than is available in the iPad Pro models. Apple's 2020 iPad Pro models all have 6GB...
Read Full Article103 comments

PSA: First Free Year of Apple TV+ Subscriptions Ending, Expect Charges on October 31

Monday October 5, 2020 1:08 pm PDT by
With the launch of the iPhone 11 lineup and the introduction of the Apple TV+ subscription service in the fall of 2019, Apple gave those who purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV a free year of Apple TV+. For those who signed up for Apple TV+ right when it was available on November 1, 2019, those free year-long Apple TV+ accounts are expiring at the end of October. A year is a long...
Read Full Article215 comments

Gmail to Get New Icon as Part of G Suite Rebranding

Tuesday October 6, 2020 4:11 am PDT by
The Gmail app is set to get a new icon as part of a broader rebrand of Google's G Suite software, which includes Gmail, Docs, Meet, Sheets, and Calendar. Replacing the classic Gmail envelope logo is an M made out of Google's blue, red, yellow, and green brand colors. The new design aligns Gmail with Google's core brand as well as Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Chrome, and other Google...
Read Full Article57 comments