Leaker: HomePod 'Mini' Will Launch Next Month Costing $99

A Chinese Weibo account going by the name "Kang" this morning posted allegedly accurate information for every product set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including the rumored smaller form-factor HomePod speaker.

An image of the original post in Chinese has been tweeted by leaker Ice Universe, who has provided accurate information on unreleased Apple products in the past.



According to the leak, the the official name of the speaker is ‌HomePod‌ Mini, which will be priced at $99. The size of the speaker is said to be 3.3-inches high (the height of the original ‌HomePod‌ is 6.8-inches) and it is allegedly powered by an S5 processor.

The ‌HomePod‌ Mini is said to go on sale on November 16-17. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested the new speaker could include two tweeters, rather than the current model's seven, in order to drive down costs.

This morning's leak also included alleged details on the full iPhone 12 lineup expected to be announced next week.