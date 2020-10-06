Otter Announces Investment and Collaboration With Brydge

Otter Products, maker of the popular Otterbox mobile accessories, has announced a "strategic investment" in Brydge, in a move that is set to support future collaboration and product development.

The new agreement between the companies will allow Otter and Brydge to leverage each other's supply and distribution networks. Most interestingly, the companies seem intent on developing new products and "innovations" collaboratively under the OtterBox brand.

"Our company has always been dedicated to innovating in ways that will enable our customers to get more from their mobile technology," said Otter Products CEO Jim Parke. "Brydge has the same philosophy, and we recognize that we can tap into the strengths of each organization to be even more effective in achieving this goal, especially as all of our relationships between home, school and work are evolving."

Brydge is known for its MacBook-like iPad keyboard accessories, docks, and hubs, while Otter is known for its portfolio of protective cases and screen protectors.

"Brydge has always admired OtterBox. From modest roots to what is now a global brand and leader, we have always felt there is a natural synergy with our values, vision and products," said Nick Smith, Co-CEO & Founder of Brydge. "This partnership represents a huge opportunity for both brands to continue to drive growth and success in the market."

While the companies are yet to announce any specific new products, this early announcement represents a notable event in the technology accessories industry and loyal customers of both brands will likely follow new developments with interest.