First A14 Benchmarks from iPad Air 4 Appear Online

Benchmarks supposedly for Apple's A14 Bionic processor in the iPad Air 4, first spotted by Twitter user "Ice Universe," reveal that the A14 offers significant performance improvements over the iPhone 11's A13 Bionic.

A GeekBench benchmark for an "iPad13,2" with the motherboard number J308AP was uploaded yesterday. According to leaker known as "L0vetodream," J308AP is the iPad Air 4 with cellular, and J307AP is the ‌iPad‌ Air 4 with Wi-Fi only.

The 6-core chip reportedly has a base frequency of 2.99GHz and 3.66GB of memory, achieving a score of 1,583 in single-core and 4,198 for multi-core.

This is markedly higher than the 1,336 in single-core and 3,569 in multi-core for the A13 Bionic. Compared to the A12Z chip from the 2020 iPad Pro, the A14 does better than the A12Z in single-core at 1,118 and slightly lower than in multi-core at 4,564. The A12Z has a extra GPU core compared to the A12x.

While Apple reported during the announcement of the fourth-generation ‌iPad‌ Air that the A14 offers 40 percent faster performance and up to 30 percent faster graphics than the previous ‌iPad‌ Air with the A12 Bionic, these benchmarks provide a more tangible point of comparison. They also offer the best look yet at what performance improvements will likely be seen across the iPhone 12 lineup.

The ‌iPad‌ Air 4 with the A14 Bionic is due to go on sale at some point this month, and as marketing materials arrive at Apple Stores, the launch does not seem to be far away.