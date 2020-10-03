First A14 Benchmarks from iPad Air 4 Appear Online
Benchmarks supposedly for Apple's A14 Bionic processor in the iPad Air 4, first spotted by Twitter user "Ice Universe," reveal that the A14 offers significant performance improvements over the iPhone 11's A13 Bionic.
A GeekBench benchmark for an "iPad13,2" with the motherboard number J308AP was uploaded yesterday. According to leaker known as "L0vetodream," J308AP is the iPad Air 4 with cellular, and J307AP is the iPad Air 4 with Wi-Fi only.
The 6-core chip reportedly has a base frequency of 2.99GHz and 3.66GB of memory, achieving a score of 1,583 in single-core and 4,198 for multi-core.
This is markedly higher than the 1,336 in single-core and 3,569 in multi-core for the A13 Bionic. Compared to the A12Z chip from the 2020 iPad Pro, the A14 does better than the A12Z in single-core at 1,118 and slightly lower than in multi-core at 4,564. The A12Z has a extra GPU core compared to the A12x.
While Apple reported during the announcement of the fourth-generation iPad Air that the A14 offers 40 percent faster performance and up to 30 percent faster graphics than the previous iPad Air with the A12 Bionic, these benchmarks provide a more tangible point of comparison. They also offer the best look yet at what performance improvements will likely be seen across the iPhone 12 lineup.
The iPad Air 4 with the A14 Bionic is due to go on sale at some point this month, and as marketing materials arrive at Apple Stores, the launch does not seem to be far away.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
https://browser.geekbench.com/v5/cpu/compare/4016142?baseline=4006878
A14 is a beast, that single core performance is insane. I don't see Apple giving up it's lead in chip performance anytime soon.
compared to A12x*
The A12Z has a extra GPU core compared to the A12 ('https://www.macrumors.com/guide/a12z-vs-a12x/')
The ipad pro will have A14Z that will be even better by probably around 20%
And for the first macs even better than the ipad pro
So we can expect that the macbook pro 14" chip will be around 30-50% better than this base a14 chip
Besides that, think about no more heavy heating, think about 14-16 battery life
Magnificent
This is cute to say, but not true.
As CPUs get faster, operating systems get slower, so really the purpose of these faster chips is to just keep up
It’s what we’ve come to expect *from apple*, but nobody else in the industry is achieving 20% year-over-year improvement over and over again.
great, but also in line with what one would expect ... will be really interesting to see how this is gong to play out in the first Macs ...