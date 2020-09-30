Apple TV App Reportedly Coming to Xbox, 'Likely' in Time for Series X/S Launch on November 10

The Apple TV app is coming to Xbox, according to Windows Central, which tweeted that it can "confirm" the news. It is unclear when the app will arrive on Xbox, but the report claims it will "likely" be available in time for the launch of the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles on November 10. It is unclear if older consoles like the Xbox One would be supported.

A member of the Xbox Insider beta program recently shared a photo that appears to show the Apple TV app in a list of apps available to test, although they said the app was non-functional and disappeared shortly after.



The Apple TV app allows users to stream TV shows and movies from Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, and their iTunes libraries, as well as buy or rent TV shows and movies from the iTunes Store. The app is already available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, PC, Apple TV, select Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, and select Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs.

We can confirm Apple TV / Apple TV+ is coming to Xbox consoles ... likely in time for Xbox Series X|S launch 👐https://t.co/Oy63RPl5B6 — Windows Central (@windowscentral) September 30, 2020