Apple TV App Reportedly Coming to Xbox, 'Likely' in Time for Series X/S Launch on November 10

by

The Apple TV app is coming to Xbox, according to Windows Central, which tweeted that it can "confirm" the news. It is unclear when the app will arrive on Xbox, but the report claims it will "likely" be available in time for the launch of the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles on November 10. It is unclear if older consoles like the Xbox One would be supported.

A member of the Xbox Insider beta program recently shared a photo that appears to show the Apple TV app in a list of apps available to test, although they said the app was non-functional and disappeared shortly after.


The Apple TV app allows users to stream TV shows and movies from Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, and their iTunes libraries, as well as buy or rent TV shows and movies from the iTunes Store. The app is already available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, PC, Apple TV, select Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, and select Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
garylapointe
28 minutes ago at 09:18 am
That'll be a nice partnership for Apple. Lots more eyeballs...
Avatar
JCCL
24 minutes ago at 09:21 am
Cool, as both Xbox and Apple user, always interested in this kind of partnerships, the main one I am interested in is the other way around, but hope they work it out and we are able to get xCloud on iOS and even TVOS.
Avatar
Maconplasma
22 minutes ago at 09:24 am
Apple needs to come to Playstation. The PS5 is getting far more attention and interest with customers over Xbox.
Avatar
Maconplasma
20 minutes ago at 09:26 am


Can't see any reason why the older boxes wouldn't support it, it's only a streaming app at the end of the day. I think really is just Apple trying to get it available on as many devices as possible like Netflix / Amazon more than Microsoft wanting it.

Yeah just like Microsoft throwing Windows at every direction to monopolize the market much more than the companies wanted to use it.
Avatar
kaycrystal626
19 minutes ago at 09:26 am
That's good!
Avatar
Adam089
23 minutes ago at 09:22 am
Great and now Playstation please.
