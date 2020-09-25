EU to Appeal Against Apple's $15 Billion Tax Bill Ruling
The European Commission on Friday said it would appeal a court ruling that overturned its demand that Apple pay 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) in tax to the Irish government (via CNBC).
"The Commission has decided to appeal before the European Court of Justice the General Court's judgment of July 2020 on the Apple State aid case in Ireland," Margrethe Vestager, the head of competition policy in the EU, said in a statement.
The EU's General Court in July sided with Apple, and said the EU's executive arm, led by antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, had failed to show Ireland's tax arrangements with the company were illegal state aid.
Both Apple and Ireland appealed the original 2016 ruling, which stated that Apple owed the country over 13 billion euros in tax payments because the arrangements between the two countries were unfair.
In 2016, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the EC's original decision "total political crap" and said that Apple believed it would be reversed. "The decision is wrong, and it's not based on law or facts, it's based on politics. And I think it's very important that we stand up and say that very loudly," said Cook at the time.
The final decision will now be made by the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU), the highest court in Europe.
And next they see the shambles that is Brexit and think "nah, better not"
It’s times like this where I wonder if countries begin to look at EU membership and begin to think about the “what-if”s...
Today yes, but that debacle will not last forever. If the UK finally extradites it’s collective head from it’s posterior, and the economy finally improves outside of the EU...
We actually have gained a number of good things. I only know a good source in danish, which most likely wouldn't be of good use to you, but here's a great page available in english by a quick google: www.myeu.uk (http://www.myeu.uk)
There's a reason that most europeans actually quite like the EU: https://ec.europa.eu/commfrontoffice/publicopinion/archives/eb/eb49/eb49_report_en.pdf
Why? They earn way more than 13B$ long term, and makes them a corporate haven, which provides them with even more money, so it makes pretty good sense for them to be on Apples side.
It's absolutely crazy that even the country that Apple "owes" the tax to, is on Apple's side.
Why the hell people think the EU is a good thing is absolutely beyond meSimple: Most people think that companies should pay their share of wealth to the societies they operate in, and not just channel them out of the country.
- why should countries allow their customs and rules be dictated by and rotten, unelected group of old slugs...?The average age of EU staff in 2018 was 48, which isn't really 'old slugs' by any means. And surprise, surprise, we do actually elect them.
What power do you think would a 4 million people country like Irland, Croatia or Slovenia without the EU would have to negotiate with China, US or India???
Why the hell people think the EU is a good thing is absolutely beyond me - why should countries allow their customs and rules be dictated by and rotten, unelected group of old slugs...?
Said by someone who clearly has no clue about the EU or how it operates.
