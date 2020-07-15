Apple Wins Backing of EU General Court Over 13 Billion Euro Tax Bill

The EU General Court today overturned a ruling by the European Commission stating that Apple should pay 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) in tax to the Irish government.

The court sided with Apple, and said the EU authority, led by antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, had failed to show Ireland's tax arrangements with the company were illegal state aid. Today's decision can be appealed.

Both Apple and Ireland appealed the original 2016 ruling, which stated that Apple owed the country over 13 billion euros in tax payments because the arrangements between the two countries were unfair.

In its ruling, the General Court stated:



"By today's judgement, the General Court annuls the contested decision because the Commission did not succeed in showing to the requisite legal standard that there was an advantage."

In 2016, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the EC's ruling "total political crap" and said that Apple believed the decision would be reversed.

In an emailed statement to Bloomberg, Apple said that it welcomed today's ruling.