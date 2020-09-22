Apple Picks Up 'High Desert' TV Show Starring Patricia Arquette and Directed by Ben Stiller

Apple today announced its latest Apple TV+ series, "High Desert," an upcoming half-hour comedy from Ben Stiller and Patricia Arquette.



"High Desert" will follow Peggy (who will be played by Arquette), a former addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her mother, whom she lived with in the desert town of Yucca Valley, California. Peggy decides to make a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

Along with starring in the series, Arquette will serve as executive producer, while Ben Stiller will direct and serve as an executive producer as well.

"High Desert" is Apple's second TV series created in partnership with Stiller and Arquette following "Severance," which is an upcoming workplace thriller.

‌Apple TV‌+ is priced at $4.99 per month, but Apple is continuing to offer a free year of service to customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, ‌Apple TV‌, Mac, or iPod touch.