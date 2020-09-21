Apple TV+ Wins Its First Emmy With Billy Crudup in 'The Morning Show'

Apple TV+ had 18 nominations for this evening's virtual Primetime Emmy Awards, and the fledgling streaming service managed to come away with one win thanks to Billy Crudup's award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in "The Morning Show."



Crudup had also previously won the 2020 Critics' Choice Award for his role as Cory Ellison, the rising-star executive who leverages charisma and confidence to take advantage of a network suddenly finding itself in crisis.

Crudup's Emmy nomination was one of eight for "The Morning Show," with Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Duplass, and Martin Short also earning acting nominations while Mimi Leder earned a directing nomination. The show was also nominated for its colorful opening title sequence and for overall production design.

The Primetime Emmys are considered the primary Emmy awards, but Apple also previously won a pair of Daytime Emmys for ‌Apple TV‌+ children's shows "Ghostwriter" and "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10."