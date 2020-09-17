Odd Apple-Designed Magnetic Wireless Charger Prototype Surfaces in Leaked Video

Amid rumors that Apple is continuing to work on some kind of wireless charging mat after the failure of the AirPower, 9to5Mac has shared a video said to depict an Apple "magnetic wireless charger prototype."



The charger is a flat white disc with some kind of connector at the back, which appears to allow it to attach to another device. The circular shape resembles the Qi-based wireless charging coils built into iPhones, and the connector indicates that it could be a component of a larger accessory.

Video claims to show Apple magnetic wireless charger prototype. More at @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/BDReuIIW4C — Jordan Kahn (@JordanKahn) September 17, 2020

Rumors have suggested that the iPhone 12 models have a ring of magnets inside for attaching them to wireless charging accessories, but it's not known if the prototype is related. Component photos have previously depicted alleged ‌iPhone 12‌ internals that feature the rumored magnet layout.



There is no word on what this charger is, how Apple will use it, or if it is somehow representative of a future wireless charging accessory that Apple will release.

There is a possibility that this is some kind of accessory that Apple will use as a display in its retail stores, as other curious mounts spotted in the past have turned out to be for retail use. It's also possible that this is some kind of demo unit designed for Apple's Made for iPhone partners to provide instructions on future wireless chargers.