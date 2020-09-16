Apple Shares 'The Device That Saved Me' Apple Watch Video

During Apple's "Time Flies" event on Tuesday, Apple played a heartwarming video depicting stories of how Apple Watch has changed, and in some cases saved, the lives of some people who wear the device.

The short video has since been shared on Apple's official YouTube channel, and we've embedded it here below.

The video includes an athlete with Type-1 diabetes who uses Apple Watch to check insulin readings, which has given them a newfound sense of liberation from their condition.

Another person in the video was able to come off expensive medication for high blood pressure and hypertension by getting into shape with the help of Apple Watch, while a 26-year-old was alerted by Apple Watch to a high heart rate which led them to seek medical help before they went into cardiac arrest, potentially saving their life.

Apple is pitching the Apple Watch Series 6 as a health, fitness, and safety device like never before, and with the introduction of blood oxygen measuring, it is joining forces with researchers to conduct health studies in the hope that signals from apps on Apple Watch could serve as early signs of respiratory conditions like influenza and COVID-19.

Blood oxygen level is a key indicator of overall wellness and can help you understand how well your body is absorbing oxygen, as well as the amount of oxygen delivered to your body. The new sensor and app in the Apple Watch Series 6 enables users to take on-demand readings of their blood oxygen as well as background readings, both during the day and at night.

Apple says the Blood Oxygen app is only available in certain countries and regions, but we're still waiting to learn where the Blood Oxygen app is available.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) starts at $399 and Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) starts at $499. Preorders are currently being taken with availability starting Friday.