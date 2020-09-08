Apple Watch Series 6 Listed as Keyword in Apple's YouTube Event Video
Apple this morning announced an upcoming September 15 event, and shared a YouTube placeholder video for the livestream that will be available on that date.
Metadata for the YouTube video includes several keywords as noted by Guilherme Rambo, and one notable inclusion is a mention of the "Series 6," which is an Apple Watch that does not yet exist.
Bloomberg earlier today said that the September 15 event will not be focused on the iPhone as most September events are, with Apple instead planning to unveil new Apple Watch and iPad models. A separate event for the iPhone 12 is expected later in the fall, likely in October.
The specific mention of the Series 6 Apple Watch lends credibility to Bloomberg's claim, and seemingly confirms we can expect to see new Apple Watch models.
The metadata has a whole list of other keywords for existing products, including Apple, iOS, iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, Series 5, Series 6, iPad, iPad Air, MacBook, iMac, MacBook Pro, Fitness, Wellness, Illustration, Apple TV, Digital Art, AirPods, Apple Event, Apple Keynote, WWDC, September, Apple Special Event, and Apple Launch.
Apple is clearly trying to hit important keywords to attract those searching for related terms, but aside from the Series 6 mention, these are all existing products and it's difficult to determine what else we might see at the event.
Just iPhone, not iPhone 12, or 12Pro, or New-iPhone, or iPhone2020, or anything of the like.
So iPhone is included???
Series6 and iPadAir are both specifically in the tags
2 hours for Apple watch and iPad Air is not enough time. What are they going to do take one hour to announce each product, LOL.
Apple is the best when it comes to keeping a SECRET. No one seems to know the exact truth.
Not compelling evidence
Yes but "series 6" is not actually a product yet. The others items are to catch people searching for apple products.
Lol. It lists basically all their products.
For example if new iPhones were expected to be announced, it would probably say "iPhone 12" instead of iPhone.