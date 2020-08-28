Useful Accessories for Apple's iPad Pro

Apple's iPad Pro is more powerful than many laptop computers on the market, and with the right accessories, it can be just as useful as a standard MacBook. For those of you who have iPad Pros and are looking to boost productivity, or for those who are planning to get an ‌iPad Pro‌ and are pre-shopping for accessories, we've rounded up some useful ‌iPad Pro‌ accessory options in our latest YouTube video.

Magic Keyboard ($300) - Priced starting at $300, the Magic Keyboard from Apple is the best keyboard and trackpad combo available for the 2018 and 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌ models. It features a unique floating design, scissor keys that feel great under the fingers, backlighting, and, of course, a trackpad that supports the trackpad gestures baked into the most recent versions of iPadOS.

Logitech Folio Touch ($160) - If $300 for a keyboard is too expensive, Logitech has the Folio Touch that's almost as good, as long as you have an 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. It doesn't work quite as well in the lap, but it offers the same trackpad experience as the Magic Keyboard along with benefits like full device protection, a function row of keys, and support for more viewing angles. If you want to know more, check out our review here.

Nomad Rugged Folio Case ($70 to $170) - For those that don't need a keyboard case but still want protection, the Rugged Leather Folio Case from Nomad is a solid option for those who want protection with a luxury look. The high-end version is made from Horween leather and offers sleep/wake functionality, a built-in kickstand mode, and space for charging the Apple Pencil.

MEGOO Tempered Glass Screen Protector ($14) - To protect the ‌iPad Pro‌'s display from scratches and minor damage, a screen protector is a good idea. There's little reason to go with an expensive option when cheaper screen protectors from Amazon work just as well. MEGOO is a brand that MacRumors videographer Dan has used in the past, and since there's two to a pack, you get a do-over if you mess up the application.

Lamicall Tablet Stand ($24) - This affordable tablet stand works well with the ‌iPad Pro‌ and it's a good option if you want to have a way to dock your ‌iPad‌ at home. It has a solid aluminum construction with rubber pads at the bottom to prevent it from sliding around.

Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard ($30) - If you need a no frills keyboard to use with an ‌iPad Pro‌ desk setup, Logitech's recently released K380 keyboard is worth checking out. It's full size, but portable, and it can connect to three different devices at the same time. It lasts for up to two years with two AAA batteries.

HyperDrive 6-in-1 Hub ($70) - The ‌iPad Pro‌ only has a single USB-C port, so an adapter that adds additional ports can be useful. HyperDrive's compact 6-in-1 Hub attaches to the side of the ‌iPad Pro‌ and adds a 4K HDMI port, a USB-A port, an SD and micro SD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port for charging while using the other port options.

SteelSeries Nimbus+ Controller ($60) - If you want to game on your ‌iPad Pro‌ but don't have an Xbox or PlayStation controller, the SteelSeries Nimbus+ works with the ‌iPad Pro‌, iPhone, and Apple TV. It has a built-in rechargeable battery and is compatible with thousands of titles across the App Store and Apple Arcade. It supports multiple joysticks and has tactile d-pad buttons for a fast and responsive gaming experience.

Have a favorite ‌iPad Pro‌ accessory we didn't mention in our video? Let us know in the comments.