Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Losing Share of Wireless Earbuds Market Despite Growing AirPods Sales

by

Apple will grow its share of the true wireless earbuds market by a third this year, despite losing its dominant position in the space to more affordable alternatives, according to Counterpoint Research (via Bloomberg).

AirPods Pro
Apple accounted for nearly half of all sales of true wireless earbuds in 2019 and is expected to grow to 82 million units this year, according to the report. However, its lead has been eroded by the arrival of Chinese rival brands, shrinking its share to just over a third of the market (35%). Xiaomi remains in second place with 10%, while Samsung sits in third with a 6% share.

According to the report, specialized Chinese brands like the $90 Lypertek Tevi offer comparable performance to Apple's AirPods at a lower price, while the $180 1More True Wireless ANC rival the noise-canceling smarts of AirPods Pro, which cost $250. Samsung's new Galaxy Buds Live are also ANC-equipped and come in at under $170.

"The low-to-mid end segment including Chinese brands and U.S. makers such as JLab is taking away share from the premium market," said Counterpoint analyst Liz Lee. "Competition between Samsung and Apple is likely to intensify in the latter half of the year, as positive reviews of the Buds Live and increased investment from Samsung are expected to close the gap between the two," she added.

Samsung is projected to more than double its true wireless earbuds sales this year, growing from 8 million to 17 million, while Apple’s ‌AirPods‌ family is forecast to go from 61 million to 82 million.

Apple is rumored to be working on a third-generation version of the ‌AirPods‌, although Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that third-generation ‌AirPods‌ won't be coming in 2020, with mass production to begin in the first half of 2021.

The third-generation ‌AirPods‌ are expected to adopt a more compact integrated system-in-package (SiP) that's similar to the SiP used in the ‌AirPods Pro‌, which will allow the audio features of the ‌AirPods‌ to be integrated into a casing more similar in design to the ‌AirPods Pro‌. Current ‌AirPods‌ use surface-mount technology (SMT).

There have also been multiple rumors suggesting Apple is working on a version of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ that have a cheaper price tag and no Active Noise Cancellation. Jon Prosser and another leaker, "l0vetodream," believe that these are "AirPods X," a version of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ designed for sports and running.

DigiTimes has referred to these entry-level earbuds as the "AirPods Pro Lite," and claims that Apple originally planned to launch these new ‌AirPods‌ in early 2020, but has postponed them until the second half of 2021.

According to Apple analyst ‌Ming-Chi Kuo‌ these "‌AirPods Pro‌ Lite" or "‌AirPods‌ X" earbuds that might be launching in September or October aren't ‌AirPods‌ at all, but are instead headphones in the Beats family.

Related Roundups: AirPods 2, AirPods Pro
Tag: AirPods Guide
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Neutral), AirPods Pro (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Mc0
6 minutes ago at 04:24 am
Because they are disposable tech. After a year of use my left airpod is dead after 30mins use.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook Sells $131.7 Million in Apple Stock

Tuesday August 25, 2020 4:18 pm PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook was recently awarded 560,000 shares of Apple stock for serving as Apple's CEO and for Apple's strong performance under his leadership. After receiving the award, Cook sold more than 265,000 of those shares at prices ranging from $493.50 to $500.11, netting him somewhere around $131.7 million, according to a filing published today by the SEC. The remaining 294,840 shares...
Read Full Article112 comments

Apple Ready to 'Welcome Fortnite Back Onto iOS' if Epic Removes Direct Purchase After Losing Restraining Order Ruling

Tuesday August 25, 2020 9:44 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to terminate Epic Games' developer account on August 28, and is not planning to approve updates for the Fortnite game amid the ongoing legal battle between the two companies. This is inconvenient for Epic Games because a new Fortnite season is starting on August 27, and iOS users will not be able to participate. Epic Games attempted to get a temporary restraining order...
Read Full Article416 comments

What's New in iOS 14 Beta 6: Spatial Audio Settings, Maps Splash Screen and More

Tuesday August 25, 2020 12:27 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the sixth betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to developers for testing purposes, updating and refining some of the features that are included in the software. As the beta testing period goes on, changes get much smaller and less notable. The sixth beta has some minor tweaks and feature additions, but there are no real major changes in the update. We've listed all of what's new in ...
Read Full Article105 comments

Judge in Apple v. Epic Case Sides With Apple on Fortnite and Epic on Unreal Engine [Updated]

Monday August 24, 2020 4:32 pm PDT by
Apple last week sent a letter to Epic Games letting the company know that if it does not comply with the App Store rules and remove direct payment options from Fortnite, that all of Epic's developer accounts and access to Apple development tools will be terminated on August 28. That would impact Fortnite, other Epic Games, and the Unreal Engine used by third-party developers. Epic in...
Read Full Article395 comments

iPhone 12 Pro Likely to Ship With 60Hz Display, But Launch Delay to Add 120Hz Possible

Monday August 24, 2020 9:03 am PDT by
Apple may delay the iPhone 12 Pro launch due to supply chain issues with the 120Hz display, or face cancelling the feature entirely, according to display analyst Ross Young and leaker Jon Prosser. Young explained via a Tweet that Apple is facing supply chain issues with obtaining 120Hz display driver ICs for the iPhone 12 Pro, even though it can get the correct 120Hz panels. Apple would,...
Read Full Article197 comments

Alleged Screenshots From iPhone 12 Pro Max Settings Suggest 120Hz Display, LiDAR Functionality [Updated]

Tuesday August 25, 2020 3:03 pm PDT by
Screenshots said to be sourced from a test model of the upcoming 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max suggest the flagship device could feature a 120Hz display and a LiDAR Scanner. Shared by leaker Jon Prosser, the screenshots are said to be from a PVT (production validation test) model of the 6.7-inch iPhone. The settings have a toggle to enable "LiDAR" for "assisted auto focus and subject detection...
Read Full Article177 comments

Apple's Share Price Soars Past the $500 Mark

Monday August 24, 2020 6:32 am PDT by
After becoming the first U.S. company to reach a market capitalization of $2 trillion last week, Apple's stock continues to soar as investors pour money into the company. Apple's stock officially opened this morning above the $500 mark, up another 3.5% to $515. Apple and other tech heavyweights have seen their share prices rise significantly since market lows in March, with Apple more than...
Read Full Article93 comments

Facebook Says Apple's iOS 14 Anti-Tracking Features Will Cut 50% of its Audience Network Ad Revenue

Wednesday August 26, 2020 9:22 am PDT by
Facebook today warned advertisers that Apple's upcoming anti-tracking tools could cause a more than 50 percent drop in Audience Network publisher revenue due to the removal of personalization from ads within apps. In a blog post, Facebook said that it does not collect the identifier from advertisers (IDFA) from Facebook-owned apps on iOS 14 devices, as Apple added a feature that requires...
Read Full Article221 comments

Apple's Marina Bay Sands Retail Store to Open Soon in Singapore

Monday August 24, 2020 2:05 am PDT by
Apple today announced the imminent opening of Apple Marina Bay Sands, its third and arguably most distinctive retail store in the country of Singapore. Image credit: Today Apple Marina Bay Sands has a unique dome-like design unlike any other Apple store. The spherical structure sits on a body of water that was previously occupied by the mega-nightclub Avalon on Singapore's Marina Bay, home to ...
Read Full Article54 comments

The Best Features in Samsung's New Galaxy Note20 That Apple Should Adopt

Monday August 24, 2020 2:37 pm PDT by
Samsung at the beginning of August introduced its new flagship Galaxy Note20 smartphone, which will compete with Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 models. We're going to do an in-depth comparison when the iPhone 12 comes out, but for now, we thought we'd take a look at the new Galaxy Note20 to highlight some of its best features. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Many of...
Read Full Article87 comments