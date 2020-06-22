Kuo: AirPods 3 to Launch in First Half of 2021 With Similar Design as AirPods Pro
Apple plans to launch third-generation AirPods with a form factor design "similar to AirPods Pro" in the first half of 2021, according to the latest research note from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, obtained by MacRumors.
Introduced in November 2019, the AirPods Pro feature an in-ear design with three sizes of soft, flexible silicone tips included in the box, along with shorter stems below the ear. AirPods Pro also have several upgraded features over regular AirPods, including active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and water and sweat resistance.
The current AirPods lineup includes second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case for $159, second-generation AirPods with a wireless charging case for $199, and AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case for $249.
Kuo also reiterated that iPhone 12 models will not include EarPods in the box, which he believes will help boost AirPods shipments into 2021. He also expects AirPods shipments to benefit from some kind of promotion program launching in the second half of 2020 — perhaps allowing customers to purchase AirPods at a discount alongside the iPhone 12?
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Not sure I'm so interested in spending $150 every 2 years for them.
I agree, I don’t get the logic of moving to the pro design.
I find it difficult to believe Apple would discontinue the design that doesn’t go in-ear (or not offer both) as that’s the AirPods design that is literally everywhere and what some people prefer. I think it’s more likely they offer both choices to customers.
I got the pro for my birthday and they’re good quite a different experience to the normal AirPods.
I was flying regularly when I expressed an interest in the pros to my wife whereas now I’m stuck WFH where there’s far less need for ANC.
I find wearing both pros and holding a call rather off putting as your voice sounds odd (to yourself, not others on the call)
i can agree with that. I have the first gen Air Pods and also the Pro and I wore the 1st gen for the first time in forever recently and I was like DAMN it really feels you have nothing in your ears, while I have to keep re-adjusting my IN EAR AirPods all the time ironically. Also the Bass was a lot more noticeable. I was almost like shoot, why did I even buy the Pro lol
I agree, I only have the 2nd gen and I’ve heard people still prefer the regular ones over the pro in comfort. I’ve tried in ear headphones before and while audio quality is better (expected) there’s compromises
I agree, I only have the 2nd gen and I’ve heard people still prefer the regular ones over the pro in comfort. I’ve tried in ear headphones before and while audio quality is better (expected) there’s compromises
I find it difficult to believe Apple would discontinue the design that doesn’t go in-ear (or not offer both) as that’s the AirPods design that is literally everywhere and what some people prefer. I think it’s more likely they offer both choices to customers.