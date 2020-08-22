Apple Begins Testing Revamped Maps App in UK and Ireland

Apple has reportedly begun testing an expansion of its more detailed Apple Maps app in the United Kingdom and Ireland, according to Justin O'Beirne, who often shares details on updates made in ‌Apple Maps‌.

Image via Justin O'Beirne

Since the Maps revamp in these countries is in testing stages, it is worth pointing out that the changes are not available to all users at the current time.

Apple announced at its virtual WWDC 2020 event that the new Maps app would be coming to the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Canada "later this year," but no clear date was given as to when the rollout would be completed.

The revamped Maps app features richer landscape details such as roads, parking lots, parks, buildings, airports, and more. Apple uses its own vehicles equipped with LiDAR sensors and cameras to obtain mapping data.

Apple worked for over a year to complete the rollout of the new Maps app in the United States, and the process concluded in January with the expansion to the Southeast and Central United States.