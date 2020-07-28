Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages

Apple has including the ability to send inline replies to specific messages that appear in the conversation thread of a group chat.

iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

Car Keys
July

Unlock and start your car with your iPhone starting with iOS 13.6.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Phil Schiller: App Store Levels Playing Field and Supports Developers

Ahead of Apple CEO Tim Cook's testimony before U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday at an antitrust hearing, senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller has defended App Store policies, in an interview with Reuters.

Schiller explained that the ‌App Store‌ was initially viewed at Apple as an experiment in offering "compellingly low commission" to attract developers. Small developers would otherwise face struggling to sell software into physical stores at the time.

"One of the things we came up with is, we're going to treat all apps in the ‌App Store‌ the same - one set of rules for everybody, no special deals, no special terms, no special code, everything applies to all developers the same. That was not the case in PC software. Nobody thought like that. It was a complete flip around of how the whole system was going to work," Schiller said.

He asserted that the review process and ‌App Store‌ rules were necessary since apps are purchased by customers through Apple's own billing system. According to Schiller, when launching the ‌App Store‌, Apple executives believed users would feel more confident purchasing apps if they felt their payment was secure and via a trustworthy vendor. "We think our customers' privacy is protected that way. Imagine if you had to enter credit cards and payments to every app you've ever used," he said.

Apple has been known to make exceptions to its own ‌App Store‌ rules, such as in 2018 with Microsoft, to allow users to log into Minecraft accounts that were purchased externally.

"As we were talking to some of the biggest game developers, for example, Minecraft, they said, 'I totally get why you want the user to be able to pay for it on device. But we have a lot of users coming who bought their subscription or their account somewhere else - on an Xbox, on a PC, on the web. And it's a big barrier to getting onto your store,'" Schiller said. "So we created this exception to our own rule."

Apple's 30 percent commission on sales via the ‌App Store‌ has been criticized by developers. Airbnb and ClassPass have, for example, recently claimed that Apple's demand to take a cut of all online sales through their apps was wrong. Schiller argued that Apple's commission helps to fund an extensive system for developers and that thousands of Apple engineers maintain secure servers to deliver apps and develop the tools to create and test them.

Apple has come under fire for its ‌App Store‌ rules and rate of commission, and there is increasing concern that Apple and Google have now established a "duopoly" on mobile app stores. Apple's ‌App Store‌ policies and commission on in-app purchases have now become part of the ongoing inquiry by U.S. antitrust regulators, and a similar investigation has begun in the EU.

Avatar
jonblatho
56 minutes ago at 09:19 am
UPDATE: Person Accused of Potential Wrongdoing Insists He’s Done Nothing Wrong
Avatar
btrach144
49 minutes ago at 09:27 am
Then explain why Netflix and Amazon get special exemptions but the small guys can’t.

Explain why video game streaming services aren’t allowed into the App Store (Xcloud) or had to fight for over a year to get in (Steam).
Avatar
omihek
42 minutes ago at 09:33 am


The solution the whole mess is to allow apps outside of the Apple App Store. Then the monopoly goes away. It does not hurt Apple and if people want to take the risk outside of Apple's nanny rules they can. Everyone is happy.

It actually does hurt Apple. Some devious developer is going to sneak some bad code into their app and then advertise it as something else while avoiding Apple's review process by publishing it "outside of the Apple App Store." Then, everyone who downloads it and has their private information stolen or their device hacked is going to blame Apple for allowing this to happen on their products.
Avatar
psingh01
39 minutes ago at 09:37 am


Here's what I don't get. If you don't like the business deal one person offers, you do business with another person instead. If you don't like the price of a hotel, you choose another hotel. If you don't like the wages from your job, you hustle and get a promotion or get another job that pays more. So why does that logic suddenly disappear when it comes to (some) app developers? Apple forces absolutely no one to use their app store or their ecosystem. If you don't like Apple's percentages, don't publish your apps on the App Store. It's simple.

Apple has done a good job of muddling the difference between the AppStore and the iOS device. They are not the same. They shouldn’t be treated interchangeably and you as a user and customer are not being served by having only one option to install apps on your device.

Many of these developers would be happy to publish on an alternative App Store but none are allowed for iOS. If Apple had to compete against someone else, then their service could become cheaper to use or improved in other ways.

In the Android world Google’s store has similar policies, but they also allow competing stores. The user/customer is free to decide where they want to get their software from.

If you are capable of making these decisions for your computer, why shouldn’t you be able to do the same for your phone?
Avatar
nt5672
39 minutes ago at 09:37 am


It actually does hurt Apple. Some devious developer is going to sneak some bad code into their app and then advertise it as something else while avoiding Apple's review process by publishing it "outside of the Apple App Store." Then, everyone who downloads it and has their private information stolen or their device hacked is going to blame Apple for allowing this to happen on their products.

Fake argument to keep control. Apple does not make that argument regarding it's computers, yet. Dell does not make that argument. Android does not make that argument.
Avatar
nt5672
48 minutes ago at 09:28 am
The solution the whole mess is to allow apps outside of the Apple App Store. Then the monopoly goes away. It does not hurt Apple and if people want to take the risk outside of Apple's nanny rules they can. Everyone is happy.
