Apple's Second Retail Location in Thailand Removes Temporary Paneling Ahead of Imminent Grand Opening

by

Apple's second retail store in Bangkok, Thailand is set to have its grand opening soon, with Apple recently removing the building's art-filled privacy panels to showcase the inside of the store. You can download the art as a macOS or iOS wallpaper from Apple's store page.

Image via @macthainews

The location previously appeared to be planned to open on July 25, as seen on original stenciling for the store's temporary paneling. It's unclear why Apple missed that date, but with the removal of the temporary paneling, as noted by Twitter users today, it appears that the store could open as soon as this weekend.

For now, Apple hasn't mentioned a specific date, and simply states that the store is "coming soon" on the retail site. The new store is in front of the Central World mall in Bangkok and it joins Apple's existing store in Thailand, Apple Iconsiam, which opened in November 2018.

The new store in Bangkok is a two-floor circular structure, housing wood product tables arranged in a ring shape around a central spiral staircase. Along the walls visitors will be able to browse various Apple accessories, like headphones and iPhone cases, while the second story is where Apple's typical "forum" area can be found, with a large video screen.

Top Stories

Alleged Images of 5.4-inch 'iPhone 12' Display Panels Surface on Weibo

Monday July 27, 2020 3:45 am PDT by
Images emerged on Chinese social media platform Weibo over the weekend purporting to show display panels for Apple's upcoming "iPhone 12" lineup. The images also appeared briefly on Slashleaks before being taken down on Monday. The photos depict what looks like several packed rows of smartphone panels from an assembly line. At first blush, the panels seem to have the same notch size as the...
Read Full Article132 comments

Top Stories: New Music Icon in iOS 14, iPhone 12 Rumors, Face ID Macs, Favorite macOS Big Sur Features

Saturday July 25, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's beta train kept on rolling this week with the third beta versions of all of the major operating system updates coming later this year. The new beta of iOS 14 includes some interesting tweaks like a new color theme for the Music app icon, new informational pop-ups for some of the new features, a new clock widget, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In...
Read Full Article12 comments

Serial Leaker Jon Prosser Pegs New iMac for August Launch

Monday July 27, 2020 2:38 am PDT by
Serial leaker Jon Prosser has moved to quash sketchy rumors that Apple could release a new iMac as soon as this week. Rumors about the imminent launch of an Intel-based iMac with an unchanged design appeared over the weekend, but originated from Twitter accounts with no track record for accurate leaks. In a tweet responding to a news report on the rumors, Prosser said simply, "Nope,"...
Read Full Article111 comments

VMware Engineer Confirms macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Bug Causes Crashes with Virtualization

Monday July 27, 2020 5:11 am PDT by
macOS Catalina 10.15.6 seems to have introduced a bug that causes system crashes, especially when using virtualization software such as VirtualBox or VMware. Users of virtualization software have reported that macOS 10.15.6 crashes repeatedly when running virtual machines. A regression in the App Sandbox component of macOS 10.15.6 is reportedly leaking kernel memory, causing macOS to...
Read Full Article78 comments

Photos of A14 RAM Component for Upcoming iPhone 12 Surface on Twitter

Monday July 27, 2020 12:07 pm PDT by
As we creep closer to the fall unveiling date of the new 2020 iPhones, photos of alleged components are beginning to trickle out, and the latest leak features an A14 chip component. Leaker Mr. White, who sometimes shares accurate information on Apple's future plans along with component pictures, shared a series of photos of the RAM component of the A14 processor that is typically located at...
Read Full Article30 comments

Everything New in iOS 14 Beta 3: New Music Icon, Clock Widget and More

Wednesday July 22, 2020 11:19 am PDT by
Apple this morning released the third developer beta of iOS and iPadOS 14 for testing purposes, tweaking and refining some of the features and design changes that are coming in the update. Changes get less notable as the beta testing period goes on, but there are some noteworthy new features in the third beta, which we've highlighted below. - New Music Icon - Apple introduced an updated...
Read Full Article187 comments

Bug Blamed for Instagram Unexpectedly Accessing Camera in iOS 14

Saturday July 25, 2020 9:22 am PDT by
Some users have noticed that Instagram is unexpectedly accessing the camera, reports The Verge. Users have reported that the green "camera on" indicator was displayed in iOS 14 when scrolling through their feed, but not taking a photo or a video. In a statement to The Verge, a spokesperson for Instagram said that the behavior was a bug and is being fixed. "We only access your camera when...
Read Full Article147 comments

Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to Public Beta Testers

Thursday July 23, 2020 10:02 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second public betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 14 updates to its public beta testing group, two weeks after seeding the first iOS and iPadOS 14 betas to public beta testers. The second public beta corresponds to the third developer beta that was released yesterday. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS/‌iPadOS‌ ...
Read Full Article118 comments

Apple Releases iOS 13.6 With Car Key, Toggle to Turn Off Automatic Update Downloads, Audio Apple News+ Stories and More

Wednesday July 15, 2020 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.6, major updates that come more than a month after the launch of iOS and iPadOS 13.5.1. iOS and iPadOS 13.6 introduce new Health, Apple News, and software update features. The iOS and iPadOS 13.6 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has...
Read Full Article127 comments

iPhone 11 Now Being Manufactured at Foxconn Plant in India

Friday July 24, 2020 2:33 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 11 is now being made in India, the first time a top-of-the-line model has been manufactured in the country, according to a report by the The Economic Times. The flagship smartphone is being manufactured at a Foxconn plant near Chennai, and Apple is planning to increase production in phases and may even consider exporting iPhone 11 handsets made in India, reducing its...
Read Full Article78 comments