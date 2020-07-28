Apple's Second Retail Location in Thailand Removes Temporary Paneling Ahead of Imminent Grand Opening

Apple's second retail store in Bangkok, Thailand is set to have its grand opening soon, with Apple recently removing the building's art-filled privacy panels to showcase the inside of the store. You can download the art as a macOS or iOS wallpaper from Apple's store page.

Image via @macthainews

For now, Apple hasn't mentioned a specific date, and simply states that the store is "coming soon" on the retail site. The new store is in front of the Central World mall in Bangkok and it joins Apple's existing store in Thailand, Apple Iconsiam, which opened in November 2018.

The new store in Bangkok is a two-floor circular structure, housing wood product tables arranged in a ring shape around a central spiral staircase. Along the walls visitors will be able to browse various Apple accessories, like headphones and iPhone cases, while the second story is where Apple's typical "forum" area can be found, with a large video screen.