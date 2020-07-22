Apple's Second Retail Store in Bangkok Opening on July 25

Apple has wrapped up construction on its second retail store located in Bangkok, Thailand, and is set to open the location to the public on Saturday, July 25.



Apple hasn't added the new store to its list of stores in Thailand, but details on the opening date were shared on Twitter and sent to MacRumors by reader Kangg.

The new store is in front of the Central World mall and it joins Apple's existing store in Thailand, Apple Iconsiam , which opened in November 2018.



During construction, a temporary wall has kept the new retail store hidden from view, and while it continues to be shrouded in a temporary black covering, the cylindrical glass design and flat, circular roof are visible.



Leaked architectural plans have suggested the store will feature wood product tables arranged in a ring shape around the store's floor, with shelves for displaying products along the walls. The center of the store features a winding staircase up to the second floor, where there's a forum area with a large video screen and tables for Today at Apple sessions.



Apple will likely share a detailed look at the new store when it opens up to the public later this week.